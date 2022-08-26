Connect with us

Bangkok

Police save woman stuck in her own bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok, Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via สถานีตำรวจนครบาลพระโขนง Facebook

Yesterday, Thai police saved a woman locked in her bathroom for three days at her home in the On Nut area of Bangkok. Believing she would die alone in the bathroom, the woman had written a chilling goodbye message on the bathroom wall.

At 7.14pm, officers from Phra Nakhon Police Station received a call from a woman – Ms. A (pseudonym) – asking for help. Ms. A said she hadn’t been able to contact her sister for three days, since August 22, so police went to the four-storey townhouse on Soi On Nut 27 to investigate, where they found Ms. A waiting outside.

Police had a tough job getting into the well-secured house. Police climbed over the tall iron gate and then used pliers to break through the locked front door and another rolling steel door.

Mrs. A and police officers searched the house floor by floor, and when they got to the third floor, they heard knocking coming from the bathroom door. They opened the door and found 54 year old Ms. B (pseudonym).

Mrs. B explained to police that she lives alone and had been locked inside the bathroom since around 8pm on Monday. When she went into the bathroom, the door knob broke, and she couldn’t get out. She drank tap water to stay alive, she told police.

Mrs. B used cream to write a goodbye message on the bathroom wall…

“I’ve been stuck in the toilet since August 22. If I die, please let Jay Lek take care of my will. Please give Tuk’s property to Tua Toon Tum. I drank tap water to survive. Without water, I would be dead. I tried to pry and smash my way out, I tried to shout but no one heard me.”

Ms. B went to the hospital for a check up and was found to be in good health. Ms. B and her relatives thanked police officers from Phra Nakhon Police Station for saving her life. She thought she would die for sure, she told police.

woman-stuck-in-bathroom-3-days

bathroom message

woman-saved-from-bathroom

SOURCE: Phra Khanong Police Station

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-08-26 11:06
Older wooden door. Great she got lucky and was rescued. Not everyone is ingenious or strong enough to be able to get themsleves out of something like this if it happens. 
jobapps
2022-08-26 11:10
Bathroom door handles are no joke. I've personally fixed three in three different apartments and I was once locked in a bathroom in the UK if your alone don't lock it. That's my advice
Noble_Design
2022-08-26 11:15
16 minutes ago, Fanta said: Ewww… I hope that was lipstick on the wall…  I don't think lipstick come in that sort of brown color...   
Noble_Design
2022-08-26 11:17
5 minutes ago, jobapps said:  if your alone don't lock it. That's my advice I only lock the bathroom door when I'm taking a dump but I'll leave it unlock during shower because sometimes my wife/gf/mistress will come in for…
ExpatPattaya
2022-08-26 11:31
I don't even shut the door to bathroom when alone in my condo. why would anyone? 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya7 mins ago

Last weekend of Pattaya Music Festival starts tonight
Thailand14 mins ago

‘Ghost’ leads woman to a corpse in central Thailand
Bangkok30 mins ago

Floor collapses at Hua Mark Police Station in Bangkok
Sponsored2 days ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
World1 hour ago

US spits dummy out in China tit-for-tat airline row
Koh Samui1 hour ago

Koh Samui man busted for allegedly opening illegal venue
Bangkok1 hour ago

Police save woman stuck in her own bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok, Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Prepares for Influx of Foreign Criminals this High Season | GMT
Politics2 hours ago

Thai authorities search for graffiti activists insulting ex PM Prayut
Crime17 hours ago

Casino robbery in Bangkok sparks investigation into local police corruption
Pattaya17 hours ago

More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Introducing Thailand’s NEW acting Prime Minister!
Travel18 hours ago

Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Crime18 hours ago

Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Economy18 hours ago

Household debt hits all-time high, nearly 100% of Thais have debt
Myanmar19 hours ago

Former UK ambassador and husband reported detained in Myanmar
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending