Bangkok
Police save woman stuck in her own bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok, Thailand
Yesterday, Thai police saved a woman locked in her bathroom for three days at her home in the On Nut area of Bangkok. Believing she would die alone in the bathroom, the woman had written a chilling goodbye message on the bathroom wall.
At 7.14pm, officers from Phra Nakhon Police Station received a call from a woman – Ms. A (pseudonym) – asking for help. Ms. A said she hadn’t been able to contact her sister for three days, since August 22, so police went to the four-storey townhouse on Soi On Nut 27 to investigate, where they found Ms. A waiting outside.
Police had a tough job getting into the well-secured house. Police climbed over the tall iron gate and then used pliers to break through the locked front door and another rolling steel door.
Mrs. A and police officers searched the house floor by floor, and when they got to the third floor, they heard knocking coming from the bathroom door. They opened the door and found 54 year old Ms. B (pseudonym).
Mrs. B explained to police that she lives alone and had been locked inside the bathroom since around 8pm on Monday. When she went into the bathroom, the door knob broke, and she couldn’t get out. She drank tap water to stay alive, she told police.
Mrs. B used cream to write a goodbye message on the bathroom wall…
“I’ve been stuck in the toilet since August 22. If I die, please let Jay Lek take care of my will. Please give Tuk’s property to Tua Toon Tum. I drank tap water to survive. Without water, I would be dead. I tried to pry and smash my way out, I tried to shout but no one heard me.”
Ms. B went to the hospital for a check up and was found to be in good health. Ms. B and her relatives thanked police officers from Phra Nakhon Police Station for saving her life. She thought she would die for sure, she told police.
SOURCE: Phra Khanong Police Station
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Last weekend of Pattaya Music Festival starts tonight
‘Ghost’ leads woman to a corpse in central Thailand
Floor collapses at Hua Mark Police Station in Bangkok
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
US spits dummy out in China tit-for-tat airline row
Koh Samui man busted for allegedly opening illegal venue
Police save woman stuck in her own bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand Prepares for Influx of Foreign Criminals this High Season | GMT
Thai authorities search for graffiti activists insulting ex PM Prayut
Casino robbery in Bangkok sparks investigation into local police corruption
More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Thailand News Today | Introducing Thailand’s NEW acting Prime Minister!
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Household debt hits all-time high, nearly 100% of Thais have debt
Former UK ambassador and husband reported detained in Myanmar
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of18 hours ago
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
-
Thailand4 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Crime2 days ago
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea4 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Recent comments: