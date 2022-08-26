Police save woman stuck in her own bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok, Thailand

Yesterday, Thai police saved a woman locked in her bathroom for three days at her home in the On Nut area of Bangkok. Believing she would die alone in the bathroom, the woman had written a chilling goodbye message on the bathroom wall.

At 7.14pm, officers from Phra Nakhon Police Station received a call from a woman – Ms. A (pseudonym) – asking for help. Ms. A said she hadn’t been able to contact her sister for three days, since August 22, so police went to the four-storey townhouse on Soi On Nut 27 to investigate, where they found Ms. A waiting outside.

Police had a tough job getting into the well-secured house. Police climbed over the tall iron gate and then used pliers to break through the locked front door and another rolling steel door.

Mrs. A and police officers searched the house floor by floor, and when they got to the third floor, they heard knocking coming from the bathroom door. They opened the door and found 54 year old Ms. B (pseudonym).

Mrs. B explained to police that she lives alone and had been locked inside the bathroom since around 8pm on Monday. When she went into the bathroom, the door knob broke, and she couldn’t get out. She drank tap water to stay alive, she told police.

Mrs. B used cream to write a goodbye message on the bathroom wall…

“I’ve been stuck in the toilet since August 22. If I die, please let Jay Lek take care of my will. Please give Tuk’s property to Tua Toon Tum. I drank tap water to survive. Without water, I would be dead. I tried to pry and smash my way out, I tried to shout but no one heard me.”

Ms. B went to the hospital for a check up and was found to be in good health. Ms. B and her relatives thanked police officers from Phra Nakhon Police Station for saving her life. She thought she would die for sure, she told police.

SOURCE: Phra Khanong Police Station