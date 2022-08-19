CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing

Hotels on Khao San Road in Bangkok were ready to offer special hotel room rates of 500 baht per night to guests if the government extended closing time to 4am. Unfortunately, no decision has been made and it’s left bar, restaurant, and hotel owners in limbo.

The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, revealed last week that he would seek approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to extend the closing time of entertainment venues from 2am to 4am.

The minister said it would help draw more tourists to the country and entertainment industries because late drinking fits with the lifestyle of foreigners.

Today, the latest meeting of the CCSA ended without mentioning the extension of closing times. The administration emphasised that the power to make those decisions wasn’t theirs to make, only the Cabinet could do that.

The Advisor of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, Thanakorn Kuptajit, reported to the media that the association members and business operators on Khao San Road had gathered to talk about late closing time.

Thanakorn said the group wanted opening times to be extended and would submit the name list of supporters to the CCSA next week.

Thanakorn said…

“This measure shouldn’t be dismissed. The government should set a trial period in a specific area. If opening until 4am didn’t work, each business was willing to go back to the former closing time of 1-2am.

“The CCSA can approve the measure by themselves without the need to wait for the Cabinet’s decision. I wanted it to be changed as fast as possible because the high season is coming in the next two months.”

The President of the Khao San Road Business Association, Sanga Ruengwattanakun, said…

“I wanted to see a change in the Thai entertainment industry. If extending the opening time causes a negative result, then fix it. But if it results are good, then spread to other areas.

“Officials always observe entertainment venues, so people don’t have to worry that each area would become a spot where people meet illegally.”

Sanga also added that some hotel owners on Khao San Road and nearby spots had prepared special room rates at 500 baht per night for drunk guests if the entertainment venues are allowed to open late.

SOURCE: Khaosod