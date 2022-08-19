Bangkok
CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing
Hotels on Khao San Road in Bangkok were ready to offer special hotel room rates of 500 baht per night to guests if the government extended closing time to 4am. Unfortunately, no decision has been made and it’s left bar, restaurant, and hotel owners in limbo.
The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, revealed last week that he would seek approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to extend the closing time of entertainment venues from 2am to 4am.
The minister said it would help draw more tourists to the country and entertainment industries because late drinking fits with the lifestyle of foreigners.
Today, the latest meeting of the CCSA ended without mentioning the extension of closing times. The administration emphasised that the power to make those decisions wasn’t theirs to make, only the Cabinet could do that.
The Advisor of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, Thanakorn Kuptajit, reported to the media that the association members and business operators on Khao San Road had gathered to talk about late closing time.
Thanakorn said the group wanted opening times to be extended and would submit the name list of supporters to the CCSA next week.
Thanakorn said…
“This measure shouldn’t be dismissed. The government should set a trial period in a specific area. If opening until 4am didn’t work, each business was willing to go back to the former closing time of 1-2am.
“The CCSA can approve the measure by themselves without the need to wait for the Cabinet’s decision. I wanted it to be changed as fast as possible because the high season is coming in the next two months.”
The President of the Khao San Road Business Association, Sanga Ruengwattanakun, said…
“I wanted to see a change in the Thai entertainment industry. If extending the opening time causes a negative result, then fix it. But if it results are good, then spread to other areas.
“Officials always observe entertainment venues, so people don’t have to worry that each area would become a spot where people meet illegally.”
Sanga also added that some hotel owners on Khao San Road and nearby spots had prepared special room rates at 500 baht per night for drunk guests if the entertainment venues are allowed to open late.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
“Drink more booze” Japan urges youth with new contest
CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Tourists by locals in Bangkok: mad, bad, and dangerous to know
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Shooting after comedy show in central Thailand, 1 seriously injured
UPDATE: Woman who allegedly abused a soldier is a police officer
Police shoot and kill major drug trafficker in Kanchanaburi
Thailand’s CCSA talk tourist stats, visas on arrival & home isolation
RTN’s ocean conservation activity accused of spoiling ecosystem
Ferocious cobra bites rescuer’s girlfriend in Chon Buri
Angry tourists demand refunds from tour operators in Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver saves teenager from suicide in eastern Thailand
UPDATE: BRN insurgents admits to Deep South bombings
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Guides46 mins ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews24 hours ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
-
Insurgency3 days ago
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
-
Hot Property2 days ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Thailand1 day ago
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Foreigner faces prison for parrotfishing in Thailand