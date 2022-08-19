Central Thailand
Shooting after comedy show in central Thailand, 1 seriously injured
A comedy show has turned into a not-so-funny night.
A shooting has been reported after a comedy show at a bar in central Thailand. One customer was shot and rushed to a local hospital seriously injured. The shooting happened in the early hours of Thursday morning in the main city district of Ratchaburi province.
The bar had hosted two famous Thai comedians, Ball Choenyim and Bobby 3.50. Once the show was over, a brawl broke out between several groups of customers. Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots, and customers uninvolved in the fight ran away terrified.
Police rushed to the scene to find a large pool of blood, along with broken bottles on the floor. Local media reports that the bar had been investigated in the past for allowing a customer to carry a firearm, and was ordered a temporary closure. But the bar had reportedly violated the order by continuing to operate.
Police brought the bar’s owner to the district’s station for questioning, along with customers who remained at the scene. The police planned to find the alleged gunman and others involved in the fight.
This news comes after two other shootings at night venues in Thailand ended fatally this month. In Phuket, a security guard shot and killed a Thai customer who was wielding a half-metre-long sword at SOD nightclub on August 1. A month-long closure was been ordered for the club.
Meanwhile, a Thai paramilitary ranger faces prison after killing two people and injuring one in a bar fight in the southern province of Yala on August 12. The 25 year old ranger, Hadchaicharn (surname withheld), shot and killed one man, stabbed a woman to death, and shot and injured another man in Nasa bar on Chalermchai Road in tambon Sateng.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
“Drink more booze” Japan urges youth with new contest
CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Tourists by locals in Bangkok: mad, bad, and dangerous to know
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Shooting after comedy show in central Thailand, 1 seriously injured
UPDATE: Woman who allegedly abused a soldier is a police officer
Police shoot and kill major drug trafficker in Kanchanaburi
Thailand’s CCSA talk tourist stats, visas on arrival & home isolation
RTN’s ocean conservation activity accused of spoiling ecosystem
Ferocious cobra bites rescuer’s girlfriend in Chon Buri
Angry tourists demand refunds from tour operators in Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver saves teenager from suicide in eastern Thailand
UPDATE: BRN insurgents admits to Deep South bombings
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Guides40 mins ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews24 hours ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
-
Insurgency3 days ago
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
-
Hot Property2 days ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Thailand1 day ago
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years