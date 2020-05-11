24 people arrested after police raid on Samui bar | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
24 people arrested after police raid on Samui bar
22 foreigners and 2 Thai nationals have been arrested at a bar called La Bohemia on the Gulf island of Koh Samui last night. All were charged with breaking the emergency decree, which prohibits restaurants selling alcohol and gatherings of people.
Acting on a tip off from local residents, police from the Bo Phut police station raided the La Bohemia Beach Lounge in tambon Maret on the south-east corner of the island. The offenders were dancing and drinking alcohol, in contravention of the emergency decree.
A 24 year old Frenchman, Quentin Thioliet, was identified as the owner of the beer bar. 3 Burmese men were working as waiters, only one had a work permit. Mr. Thioliet was unable to produce a license to run the operation.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Spaniard arrested for brutal Koh Phangan murder
Police in the southern Surat Thani province have arrested a Spanish man on the island of Koh Phangan for the stabbing death of a Chilean man. Authorities say the brutal murder took place at 1am yesterday.
Officers say when they arrived at the scene of the murder, a rented house on Koh Phangan, they found 31 year old Chang San Yu, the victim’s girlfriend, in a state of shock. Inside the home they found the body of the 41 year old Chilean man with a knife stuck into his chest. He also had multiple stab wounds to his torso and there were clear signs of a struggle in the room.
Chang told police she and her boyfriend were sleeping when the Spaniard knocked on the door. When her boyfriend opened it, the Spaniard, armed with a knife, began stabbing him, according to her report to police.
“They fought, and the Spanish man continued stabbing him until he collapsed and died in the kitchen. The attacker then fled on a motorcycle.”
When asked by police if the two men had had any prior issues or arguments, Chang said she didn’t know.
Koh Phangan police later caught up with the Spaniard after he drove his motorcycle into a ditch during a pursuit. He was taken for interrogation at Koh Phangan police station.
The Spaniard allegedly gave confusing statements, claiming that someone was trying to kill him. Police records showed the man had stolen at least three motorbikes prior to the murder.
The Bangkok Post reports the Spanish man has been charged with premeditated murder, carrying weapons in public place and theft.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post | Newsday 24Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samui singled out for community donation efforts
Koh Samui was highlighted by the Centre for the national Covid-19 Situation Administration for its “community effort” to feed those on the island in need of food. Samui is the second largest island in Thailand, after Phuket.
Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, applauded the concerted fight made by many including the German and Swiss food donors on the island of Koh Samui during the daily briefing on April 7. He also emphasised the need for unity by all residing in Thailand, reiterating that “Covid-19 knows no boundaries and affects everyone worldwide regardless of race or nationality”.
Additionally, he reaffirmed the need for social distancing on public transportation and in public areas with the second rollout of the lockdown commencement scheduled for May 17.
Islands such as Koh Samui are heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, and many Thais and non-Thai residents of the island want to help provide for those in need. There has been a great outpouring of volunteers and groups in an ongoing effort made up of food providers and those helping to fund purchases along with and volunteers that organise, transport and facilitate distribution.
With over 1.5 million+ jobs lost so far in Thailand, and islands such as Koh Samui heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, many people on Samui have come together to help provide for those in need.
There are a lot of good people on Koh Samui willing to lead a helping hand and an example is ‘Sisters on Samui’, collecting food donations and providing Food Banks to the people of Koh Samui so nobody is left hungry.
The animals on Samui are not forgotten and volunteers are raising funds and feeding stray dogs living on deserted beaches and jungle outposts. Elephants in sanctuaries that no longer have tourist volunteers providing for them are now receiving help from islanders and others, daily supplying the animals with the enormous amount of food needed to survive.
With visiting boats notified of the nation and island lockdown, Asia Pacific Superyachts co-owner based on Koh Samui, Captain Charlie Dwyer, said, “Our remote island, our seas and beaches remain among the most beautiful in the world and Thai people the warmest and most hospitable. We all look forward to seeing our yachting friends at the back end of this crisis”.
SOURCE: asia-pacific-superyachts.com
PHOTO: Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign AffairsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Expats
Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 11
24 people arrested after police raid on Samui bar
24 Patong police placed under quarantine
Human Rights Watch says Thailand should free detained migrants
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 – May 11
Zoo animals eat frozen treats to chill out in high heat
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
China on alert as 17 new Covid-19 cases reported, highest in two weeks
Online learning system to support re-opening of schools
Thailand to introduce contact-tracing app in bid to constrain virus
Phuket’s tourist-driven economy faces crisis – Phuket Chamber of Commerce
TMD announces storm warnings for 53 central and northern provinces
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
WHO and intelligence community awaiting evidence from US President Trump about “Wuhan lab” claims
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic – VIDEO
Obesity on the rise in the Land of Smiles
People returning from Phuket to Krabi greeted with 14 day quarantine
German national stabbed to death in central Thailand
10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
- Bangkok3 days ago
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
Thai family heads out on a 1,000 kilometre trek on clapped-out motorbike
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok’s International Pioneers School distributes free meals in local community
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
- Indonesia2 days ago
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
- Business3 days ago
Grocery giant Makro to add over 700 jobs
- Bangkok3 days ago
BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures