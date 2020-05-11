image
image
Connect with us

Koh Samui

24 people arrested after police raid on Samui bar

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

24 people arrested after police raid on Samui bar | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: La Bohemia Beach Lounge - Time Out
    • follow us in feedly

22 foreigners and 2 Thai nationals have been arrested at a bar called La Bohemia on the Gulf island of Koh Samui last night. All were charged with breaking the emergency decree, which prohibits restaurants selling alcohol and gatherings of people.

Acting on a tip off from local residents, police from the Bo Phut police station raided the La Bohemia Beach Lounge in tambon Maret on the south-east corner of the island. The offenders were dancing and drinking alcohol, in contravention of the emergency decree.

A 24 year old Frenchman, Quentin Thioliet, was identified as the owner of the beer bar. 3 Burmese men were working as waiters, only one had a work permit. Mr. Thioliet was unable to produce a license to run the operation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Spaniard arrested for brutal Koh Phangan murder

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Spaniard arrested for brutal Koh Phangan murder | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Rescue workers carry the body of the Chilean man who was stabbed to death at his house on Koh Phangan in the early hours of yesterday - Supapong Chaolan

Police in the southern Surat Thani province have arrested a Spanish man on the island of Koh Phangan for the stabbing death of a Chilean man. Authorities say the brutal murder took place at 1am yesterday.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene of the murder, a rented house on Koh Phangan, they found 31 year old Chang San Yu, the victim’s girlfriend, in a state of shock. Inside the home they found the body of the 41 year old Chilean man with a knife stuck into his chest. He also had multiple stab wounds to his torso and there were clear signs of a struggle in the room.

Chang told police she and her boyfriend were sleeping when the Spaniard knocked on the door. When her boyfriend opened it, the Spaniard, armed with a knife, began stabbing him, according to her report to police.

“They fought, and the Spanish man continued stabbing him until he collapsed and died in the kitchen. The attacker then fled on a motorcycle.”

When asked by police if the two men had had any prior issues or arguments, Chang said she didn’t know.

Koh Phangan police later caught up with the Spaniard after he drove his motorcycle into a ditch during a pursuit. He was taken for interrogation at Koh Phangan police station.

The Spaniard allegedly gave confusing statements, claiming that someone was trying to kill him. Police records showed the man had stolen at least three motorbikes prior to the murder.

The Bangkok Post reports the Spanish man has been charged with premeditated murder, carrying weapons in public place and theft.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post | Newsday 24

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Samui singled out for community donation efforts

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Samui singled out for community donation efforts | The Thaiger

Koh Samui was highlighted by the Centre for the national Covid-19 Situation Administration for its “community effort” to feed those on the island in need of food. Samui is the second largest island in Thailand, after Phuket.

Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, applauded the concerted fight made by many including the German and Swiss food donors on the island of Koh Samui during the daily briefing on April 7. He also emphasised the need for unity by all residing in Thailand, reiterating that “Covid-19 knows no boundaries and affects everyone worldwide regardless of race or nationality”.

Additionally, he reaffirmed the need for social distancing on public transportation and in public areas with the second rollout of the lockdown commencement scheduled for May 17.

Islands such as Koh Samui are heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, and many Thais and non-Thai residents of the island want to help provide for those in need. There has been a great outpouring of volunteers and groups in an ongoing effort made up of food providers and those helping to fund purchases along with and volunteers that organise, transport and facilitate distribution.  

With over 1.5 million+ jobs lost so far in Thailand, and islands such as Koh Samui heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, many people on Samui have come together to help provide for those in need. 

There are a lot of good people on Koh Samui willing to lead a helping hand and an example is ‘Sisters on Samui’, collecting food donations and providing Food Banks to the people of Koh Samui so nobody is left hungry. 

The animals on Samui are not forgotten and volunteers are raising funds and feeding stray dogs living on deserted beaches and jungle outposts. Elephants in sanctuaries that no longer have tourist volunteers providing for them are now receiving help from islanders and others, daily supplying the animals with the enormous amount of food needed to survive. 

With visiting boats notified of the nation and island lockdown, Asia Pacific Superyachts co-owner based on Koh Samui, Captain Charlie Dwyer, said, “Our remote island, our seas and beaches remain among the most beautiful in the world and Thai people the warmest and most hospitable. We all look forward to seeing our yachting friends at the back end of this crisis”.

 SOURCE: asia-pacific-superyachts.com

Samui singled out for community donation efforts | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Expats

Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies | The Thaiger
RIP Ken Chung, a founder member of Skål International Koh Samui, and a former Charter President for the Rotary Club of Samui after having been involved with Rotary in Australia for many years prior. In 2003 Ken was appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Australian Embassy, a position he held with pride for more than 12 years.
A kind friend and gentleman and well respected by so many on the island. He was a resident of Koh Samui for over 29 years.
Ken opened one of the first Italian restaurants (La Casa in Lamai) and later he was the General Manager at the Weekender Resort. Ken was an active committee member of THA in the region.
Ken passed peacefully in his sleep on May 8. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
Andrew J Wood 
VP Skål International Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending