Picture courtesy of AP

Prince William has been labelled a “hypocrite” after his royal highness announced an ambitious, some say “unrealistic,” five-year project to end homelessness.

The 41 year old billionaire prince, whose wealth is topped up by tax paying UK citizens, rightly stated that homelessness should not exist in a “modern and progressive society” and added that the Prince of Wales’s charitable foundation pledged £3 million (135 million baht) to eradicate it.

The foundation revealed that the Homewards project would encompass six locations across the British Isles, serving as experimental sites to trial various ideas in combating homelessness.

Prince William said…

“Every individual deserves a safe and secure home and to be treated with dignity.”

The Prince of Wales bizarrely engaged in discussions to end homelessness with notable neoliberal far-right figures, including Sir Keir Starmer, the Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove, and the first ministers of Scotland and Wales.

Prince William was allegedly inspired by Finland, widely regarded as a paradigm for achieving low levels of homelessness.

An Ipsos poll of 3,000 adults in the UK recently revealed the level of public concern about homelessness.

85% think homelessness is a very or fairly serious problem.

72% think homelessness has got worse in the past year.

73% think ending homelessness is not given enough attention.

22% have had a personal experience of homelessness, whether themselves, family or friends.

Homeless charity Shelter reported at least 271,000 people are recorded as homeless in England, including 123,000 children. Moreover, there are over 2,500 food banks in the UK, outnumbering MacDonald’s by almost 50%.

Prince William and his Homewards project might be seen as a force for the good by some but it has also come under fire by critics.

He has been called a “hypocrite” and politically “naive” by those opposing a truth-twisting UK government that could fund and eradicate homelessness in a heartbeat. It is a political choice they choose not, to maintain the status quo, the class system, and servitude from its people.

Prince William’s crusade might be admirable in theory but establishment figures have no interest in ending homelessness.

Graham Smith, of the anti-monarchy group, Republic, recognises this and doubts the billionaire Prince’s sincerity in tackling homelessness. He said…

“The last thing we need is for William to get involved in this issue, a man who has three huge homes and a vast estate gifted to him by the state.”

Smith says homelessness is about government policy and investment and will not be “resolved by charity or royal patronage,” before accusing Prince William of being “hypocritical.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson attempted to defend the prince, without a hint of irony.

“This isn’t about a PR stunt. This is about trying to change the way that we as a society think about homelessness.”

Prince William added…

“I want to make this a reality and, over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate.”

Prince William’s project has been celebrated by the British press. The very same parasites who savaged his brother Prince Harry for displaying similar sentiment earlier this year.

In his book, Spare, Harry revealed an unlikely friendship with former Labour Party leader and lifelong socialist Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn was committed to eradicating homelessness in the UK and nationalizing the nation’s utilities for a land “for the many, not the few.” He was lampooned by the tabloid press as being “unrealistic” and a “loony leftie.”

Likewise, Harry was similarly vilified for daring to step outside of the establishment and having a political opinion, especially because it aligned with a jam-making pacifist who is a well-known anti-monarchist.

What has changed since Prince Harry said he was genuinely moved by Corbyn’s policy to eradicate homelessness?

Prince William’s project is a fine example of the hypocrisy and double standards of the British establishment, British politics, and British social life in general. What’s good for the goose is not necessarily good for the gander.

To show his sincerity, maybe Prince William could get the ball rolling by allowing a dozen or so people to live in one of his three gigantic multi-bedroomed houses, like that nice Gary Lineker.