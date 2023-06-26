Former officer accused of assaulting beer promoter in Nakhon Sawan restaurant

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A former military officer has been accused by a 20 year old beer promoter, Susita (surname withheld), of physically assaulting her in a restaurant in Nakhon Sawan province. The female worker, who sustained injuries to her face, claims she was slapped by the man after he accused her of inappropriately touching him. It has been confirmed that legal action has been initiated by the woman, with the events captured on the restaurant’s CCTV on Friday, June 23.

The whole incident was relayed firsthand by the victim and her mother to the media on June 26. The mother posted the CCTV footage on a public Facebook page dedicated to Nakhon Sawan’s community warning of danger, explaining the situation and expressing her concern over injustice.

“Susita is a beer promoter and travels to different eateries where she’s requested. This particular incident took place last night during her shift at a well-known restaurant. However, we will not disclose the name of the establishment” stated in the Facebook post, “She came across a familiar customer who seemed pleasant and agreed to buy three bottles of beer which Susita served. All was normal, casual chats, playful banter until out of nowhere, he accused her of inappropriately touching him. He slapped her face so hard it broke her lip.”

The post further detailed, “He threatened her, stating that he was a noteworthy person and if she filed a complaint against him, she would have to face consequences. The situation was reported to the local police, and a medical inspection was done, but the police suggested we gather evidence ourselves. This man has no right and justice should be served.”

Following the occurrence, an interview with Susita at her residence revealed the depth of the damage. She showcased her facial injuries and recalled the unexpected slap she got from a familiar customer that left her in shock. Susita insisted she never touched the alleged customer as he claimed, but admitted that there was some playful interaction as both parties were slightly intoxicated, reported KhaoSod.

“Suddenly, the next thing I know I was slapped so hard that it broke my lip. He accused me of touching him inappropriately, which embarrassed me, but I grabbed his wrist trying to defend myself. My friends held him back and I immediately went and sat with another group of customers.” related Susita.

Upon concluding her shift, Susita, with the help of some friends from the restaurant, collected the CCTV footage and reported the incident to the police. However, when the police asked her to bring more proof indicating the identity and whereabouts of the assailant, she felt lost and confused as she only saw him occasionally at different restaurants.

Adding her mother’s concern, 43 year old Saeng-rung, feared her daughter might not get justice. “I first wanted to see the perpetrator face-to-face, to return the treatment my daughter received but now I am more worried about her safety.”

The police are currently investigating the case with preliminary information revealing that the offender is a 63 year old retired military officer.