Vietnam

Vietnam to re-open popular tourist spots to vaccinated arrivals from December

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Elliot Andrews on Unsplash

From December, Vietnam will open a number of tourist hotspots to vaccinated travellers from “low-risk” countries. According to a Reuters report, the Vietnamese government hopes to follow this with a full re-opening, currently planned for June 2022. The authorities recently confirmed they would re-open the popular island of Phu Quoc to vaccinated tourists from November.

The country has been living with strict border controls since it shut down at the start of the pandemic. The fallout has been a decimated tourism sector, which normally makes up around 10% of the country’s gross domestic product. After welcoming 18 million foreign visitors in 2019, Vietnam received just 3.8 last year. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism generated around US$31 billion in revenue, around 12% of GDP. The country is also struggling with a slow vaccine rollout, having only vaccinated 13% out of a population of 98 million.

From December, the government says vaccinated tourists from select countries will be able to visit the popular beach destination of Nha Trang, the highlands town of Dalat, as well as the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hoi An and Halong Bay.

“We are only open when it’s truly safe. We are moving step by step, cautiously but flexibly, to adapt to real situations of the pandemic.”

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Recent comments:
image
Aidan
2021-10-07 10:18
And I wonder if Sinovac will be accepted? Like most other countries who don’t recognise it as vaccine.
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-07 10:48
37 minutes ago, Thaiger said: open a number of tourist hotspots to vaccinated travellers from “low-risk” countries. Do they apply similar rules as Thailand, like CoE, certified hotels, insurance, test before departure?
image
gummy
2021-10-07 11:21
32 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Do they apply similar rules as Thailand, like CoE, certified hotels, insurance, test before departure? If they don't then Thailand's TAT will have to come up with something pretty quick
image
palooka
2021-10-07 12:08
Only 13% of population vaccinated is a bit of a worry though, that figure may turn a lot away.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Trending