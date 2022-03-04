Vietnam considers treating Covid-19 as an endemic

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Vietnam’s PM Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Health Ministry to begin the process of preparing the country to live with Covid-19 and approach it as an endemic.

During a cabinet meeting, he directed authorities to explore how other countries had handled the shift. As they confront the virus and the impact of the Ukraine-Russian war, the prime minister predicted that March and the following months will be challenging and uncertain. Vietnam recorded 118,790 Covid-19 cases yesterday, including ten imported cases, an 8,500 jump from the previous day.

With more than 90% of its adult population receiving two vaccination doses, Vietnam is handing out booster shots, which has resulted in a significant reduction in Covid-19 fatalities.

