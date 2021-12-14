Two lions escaped at Singapore’s Changi Airport facility while being loaded aboard

Officers at Singapore’s Changi Airport may have encountered the real-life Jumanji prop on Sunday as two lions escaped from their container while being loaded aboard a Singapore Airlines flight. Authorities had to contact the vets right away, who used a tranquiliser gun on the two massive cats, one of which was found relaxing atop their cage.

According to The Straits Times, Mandai Wildlife Group’s veterinary and quarantine specialists are keeping a tight eye on the big cats, which are thought to be part of a seven-lion consignment on its way to a foreign facility. For their protection and welfare, all of the lions have been monitored at the group’s facility and are now recovered from amnesia.

Singapore Airlines, which was managing the consignment, said the lions did not break the protective netting around the container at any point.

SOURCE: The Straits Times