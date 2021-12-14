Thailand
How to bring your pet into Thailand
Those who travel to Thailand with pets, may have a few questions about the legalities surrounding the importation of your 4-legged friends. But, all worries aside, as long as you follow the rules and regulations set forth by the Thai consulate in your home country, it should be a fairly smooth process. Here, we have the current rules and procedures to follow when importing your furry loved ones. This guide is based on USA importation procedures, but we have included the main procedures needed for those coming from any country worldwide. Keep in mind, however, that you should also do your own research and confirm that the following regulations are applicable in your home country.
The requirements for the importation of dogs and cats into Thailand
Note: If you have these documents sorted before you arrive in Thailand, the rest of the procedure can be carried out at Bangkok’s Suvarnnabhumi International Airport. There is no quarantine period imposed upon your domesticated dog or cat as long as the following requirements are met.
Documents:
- Form Rore 1/1 (ร. 1/1) from Thai Department of Livestock Development
To download an application form for Import/Export Animals/Animal Remains through Thailand, please click here to download.
- Health Certificate
- For the US, an animal health certificate should be issued by a USDA accredited veterinarian
- A health certificate must be endorsed by USDA/APHIS Veterinary Services office prior to the pet’s departure.
- To locate a USDA/APHIS Veterinary Services office in your area, please visit www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/pet-travel/service-centers-endorsement-offices
- Since an endorsed health certificate will be valid for 10 days from the date signed/issued by the USDA/APHISVeterinary Services office, the pet’s owner shall travel with pets and arrive at the Suvarnnabhumi International Airport within 10 days after endorsement.
Pet Microchip
Thailand requires your imported pet to be microchipped with an ISO 11784 pet microchip that is 15 digits and non-encrypted. If your pet does not have an ISO compliant microchip, then you can carry a microchip scanner.
Proof of vaccination:
Unless your pet is located in a country that has not had any rabies incidents in the past 12 months, a vaccination card/certificate is required for each pet, clearly displaying your pet’s current rabies vaccination, including the vaccine’s manufacturer, batch number and expiration.
Pets must be vaccinated at least 21 days prior to their departure against these following viruses:
1. Dog (5 Required Vaccines) – Rabies, Leptospirosis, Distemper, Hepatitis, and Parvovirus
** If your dog is not vaccinated against Leptospirosis, it must be tested for it 30 days prior to departure.
2. Cat (2 Required Vaccines) – Rabies, Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV)
Copy of pet owner’s passport
It is best to bring 2 signed copies of your passport. Make sure to sign your name exactly as it appears on your passport and use a blue ink pen.
Health certificate
The health certificate must be completed in English and stamped (endorsed) by the government of the exporting country responsible for the import and export of animals. If you are travelling from the US, this would be the State USDA office or the CFIA office if travelling from Canada.
For those who wish to import pets into Thailand, but will not travel with them
You will need to obtain an “Import Permit” from the Department of Livestock Development in advance of your pet’s arrival. The license is valid for 60 days. You can submit a request for the permit by sending an email with the subject line titled, “Request an Import Permit” to: qsap_bkk@dld.go.th along with the following documents:
1. A copy of shipper’s passport
Please make a note on this document stating that “This is the shipper.”
2. A copy of pickup person’s passport
Please make a note on this document stating that “This is the pickup person.”
** Upon the pet’s arrival, this pickup person must contact the Animal Quarantine Station at Suvarnnabhumi Airport Tel. +66 2 134 0731 for further instructions. If the pickup person cannot pick-up the pets at the airport himself/herself, a letter of authorisation appointing a representative will be needed. **
3. Proof of vaccination
4. The US address or other country’s address where pets will be shipped from (use a kennel’s address if buying from a kennel).
5. Thailand address where the pet will be staying
6. Flight itinerary of pets, including flight number and arrival time.
It is strongly recommended that pet’s arrival time in Bangkok shall be during 8:30 am – 4:00 pm local time Monday-Friday (except Thai holidays) to ensure that an official will be on duty.
7. The permit issuance process will take at least 3 business days.
If you do not receive any response within that time frame, you may call the Animal Quarantine Station at Suvarnnabhumi Airport (Cargo Terminal) to inquire about your Import Permit application status at +66 2 134 0731 (Attention: Ms. Nariya or Mr. Anusorn) during 8:30 am – 4:00 pm local time Monday-Friday (except Thai holidays).
Entering Thailand by air
Pets can arrive in Thailand in the cabin or as checked baggage or air cargo at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Advance notification should be given to the Animal Quarantine Station to avoid any confusion or delays. Pets transiting Thailand as air cargo will need a transit permit which must be applied for via an import permit application. Pets can also enter Thailand through Phuket, although an import permit is required and arrangements must be made with veterinary officials in advance. At check-in you should expect to present a photocopy of the owner’s passport, an original pet vaccination record (and pet passport if you have), an original, official health certificate and a photocopy of import permit.
Puppies and kittens
Thailand requires that puppies and kittens receive their vaccinations no sooner than 3 months of age and wait for 30 days after being vaccinated before entering the country. So, puppies and kittens have to be at least 4 months old in order to enter Thailand.
Banned breeds
Thailand prohibits Pit Bull Terriers and American Staffordshire Terriers from being imported into the country. All Pit Bull breeds must be spayed or neutered. It is suggested that you use a local agent to aid in clearing Pit Bull breeds and their mixes with customs.
Importing other animals
Rabbits are subject to the same requirements as dogs and cats in order to enter Thailand. Birds, tropical fish, invertebrates, reptiles, amphibia, and mammals (such as rodents) are not subject to rabies vaccination requirements, but need a health certificate in order to enter the country. If your pet is not a dog, cat, or ferret, rather a turtle or parrot, you need to verify that it is not protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). You will have to apply for additional permits if this is the case, as over 180 countries participate and enforce CITES regulations.
Recommendations
It is recommended that your pet be treated for internal and external parasites before arriving to Thailand. Such parasites include ticks, fleas, and tapeworms. This is not mandatory, but will help you avoid a trip to the vet hospital later.
Additional information
- Thailand does not require a rabies titre test (FAVN) for pets entering from any country
- As long as pets don’t show any sign of illness, they would not be quarantined.
** However, a quarantine officer has the discretionary authority to detain in a quarantine station any pets/animals seeking to pass through Thailand for a period of at least 30 days upon arrival. During this time, the pet could be subjected to tests and/or treatments to which would be at the owner’s expense. **
Contact Information:
Animal Quarantine Station at Suvarnnabhumi Airport: Tel+(662) 134-0636 Business Hours: 24 hrs daily
For those who wish to import/export pets to Thailand:
Animal Quarantine Station (Cargo Terminal :Free Zone Area ,CE 1 Building )
Tel+(662) 134-7031 Business Hours 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, E-mail: qsap_bkk@dld.go.th
Office of Agricultural Affairs (OAA) Royal Thai Embassy, Washington DC
Address:
1024 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. Suite 203
Washington, D.C. 20007 USA
Phone: (202) 338-1543, (202) 338-1545
Fax: (202) 338-1549
Email: moacdc@thaiembdc.org
SOURCE: Thai Consulate/Pettravel
