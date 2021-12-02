Connect with us

Southeast Asia

Singapore man jailed for consorting with friend who smuggled firearms

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Stock photo of a gun and bullets via Freepik.com
image
image

A 27-years old Amirul Asyraff Muhammad Junus was sentenced to five years and two weeks in prison with six strokes of the cane (Yes, caning is a form of corporal punishment in Singapore) for consorting with a fellow gang member who smuggled a firearm into Singapore from Malaysia.

His friend, Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz, 26, had illegally carried a Shooters Sea Hawk pistol and eight bullets. Ikram was sentenced to seven years and ten months in prison with six strokes of the cane in March this year.

The two friends were very close since they had played football together when they were young and then became members of the same gang.

In January 2019, a man named Faris from another gang assaulted Amirul’s ex-wife outside Club Baliza in Marina Square. Amirul sought Ikram’s guidance on how to settle the grudge and decided to get the pistol for their safety and to scare Faris and the rest of his crew.

In February 2019, Ikram bought a firearm, as well as a handgun magazine and eight rounds for $900 at a tattoo parlor in Malaysia’s Johor Bahru shopping centre. Then a month later, when he came back to Singapore, he gave the gun to Amirul.

Although Amirul didn’t use the pistol to scare the other gang, a baton round was found inside his motorcycle’s box at Woodlands Checkpoint in September this year.

Amirul claimed he found the weapon in his flat and brought it to Malaysia with him to defend his girlfriend and himself throughout their journey.

Two officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau seized Ikram on the void deck of Block 731, Jurong West Street 72 for suspected drug consumption the next month, bringing to light the man’s firearm-related offenses.

Police searched his apartment and discovered the pistol, bullets, and magazine.

An offender charged with consorting faces a maximum punishment of ten years in prison and at least six strokes of the cane, whilst one caught with a baton in a public place faces a month in prison and a $5,000 fine.

SOURCE: The Straits Times

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Old Thai buses, Refusing vaccines, Masks | Thaiger Bites | Ep.73
World10 mins ago

Fiji tourism reopening after nearly 2 years of Covid-19 closure
Education30 mins ago

Research continues to reveal effects of too much homework on students
Sponsored1 day ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
advertiseadvertise
Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok to organise New Year’s festival followed by Buddhist chanting ceremony
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Singapore man jailed for consorting with friend who smuggled firearms
South3 hours ago

Chumphon flood makes main North-South highway impassable
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Malaysia bans travel from African nations amid Omicron fears
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Cost of PCR tests reduced by 200 baht at labs run by Department of Medical Sciences
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Vietnam signs deal to expand production of Sputnik V vaccine
Expats4 hours ago

Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
Protests5 hours ago

Pro-democracy activist Panusaya given temporary release to sit university exam
Video5 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Hunt for African tourists, Thai air traffic ‘lukewarm’ | Dec 2
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Muang district in Ayutthaya allow to serve alcohol in restaurants
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending