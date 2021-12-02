Bangkok to organise New Year’s festival followed by Buddhist chanting ceremony

Bangkok city officials are planning New Year’s events, but under Covid-19 measures. A New Year’s festival is planned for December 31 and a Buddhist chanting ceremony is planned for the following day, according to the deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The spokesperson says the events will be under the universal Covid-19 measures.

The two-day event will be organised by BMA’s Office of Culture, Sports, and Tourism at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square in Phra Nakhon district, according to the spokesperson.

“The events aim to welcome the year 2022 and promote Thai tradition of merit making and Buddhist chanting on New Year Day.”

However, all attendees to the festival must wear facemasks and adhere to the Ministry of Public Health’s disease control measures, in order to control the spread of the virus.

Chaloemphol also stated that the BMA will hold a press conference about the events on December 23 at 1:30pm at Bangkok City Hall in the Phra Nakhon district.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand