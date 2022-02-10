Interpol turns down Myanmar military’s request to assist them counter “terrorism”

In response to the Myanmar military’s appeal to assist them in countering “terrorism” threats in the post-coup nation, the international police organisation Interpol turned down the request and said it will not intervene in any nation’s domestic political affairs.

An Interpol spokesperson told CNA that the organisation does not comment on specific cases or operations of member countries unless in extraordinary circumstances, especially notices requested for political opponents, government critics, or in the context of a coup d’etat.

The statement came just two days after the Myanmar military’s appointed foreign affairs minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, asked the international community to assist the regime in dealing with such threats, referring to the actions of its opposition body, the National Unity Government, which was formed to depose junta coup leader Min Aung Hlaing.

The minister gave a diplomatic briefing for ambassadors and UN officials in Yangon on the same day. He accused the opposition party and its allies of being terrorists who had murdered innocent civilians and civil servants and destroyed public buildings such as schools, hospitals, and bridges. He addressed the UN, ASEAN counter-terrorism bodies, the ASEAN Chiefs of Police, and Interpol to take action against them.

The opposition government declared a “defensive war” against the regime with the help of its militants called the People Defence Forces and local resistance fighters across Myanmar last year. The shadow government is also considering legal retribution to file against the military through various international channels, including the International Criminal Court.

Since the coup, the Myanmar army has killed over 1,500 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. On Christmas Eve, more than 30 people, including children, were killed in Myanmar’s Kayah State.

SOURCE: Channel News Asia