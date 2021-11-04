Myanmar
Burmese junta adds third charge for American journalist Fenster
The managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, American journalist Danny Fenster, has been held for months by the Burmese junta and has now been charged with a third criminal offence. He had originally been arrested in May when attempting to leave the country.
After being held for nearly 6 months, Fenster is still on trial, accused of promoting dissent against the Burmese military junta as well as unlawful association. If convicted on both of these charges, he faces a prison sentence of 6 years.
Now according to his lawyer, the American journalist will face an additional third criminal charge for violating immigration law. The charge was levied by the junta during a hearing yesterday that was held inside Insein Prison in Yangon where Fenster is being held.
His lawyer is confused about the extra charge, saying he doesn’t know the reason it was added, and confirming that his client’s visa was valid when he attempted to leave and the military apprehended him. If convicted of this third charge, it could add a maximum of another 5 years in prison, meaning Fenster could face over a decade in detention. The trial is expected to begin tomorrow.
Fenster is said to be physically ok and in good health but understandably stressed over the new charges by the junta. His family believes that he was infected with Covid-19 while imprisoned though.
Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has been acting as a hostage negotiator and US diplomat and just 2 days ago met with Burmese junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw, but it is unknown if Fenster’s detention was discussed. Richardson’s organisation issued a statement saying he was on a private humanitarian mission with no other details.
Meanwhile, Myanmar has been in a humanitarian crisis since the military junta overthrew the government in February and have carried out a brutal crackdown on civilian dissent while fighting armed insurgencies around the country. Local monitoring groups say over 1,200 people have died at the hands of the military, while the junta has throttled internet access and press freedom to control information flow.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
Bangkok’s most bizarre sights
The best places to visit in Old Bangkok
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Britain the first to approve Covid-19 antiviral pill Molnupiravir
Burmese junta adds third charge for American journalist Fenster
Thai health experts report three deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand News Today | Politicians Voice Stance on Lèse Majesté | Moderna Donation Blocked | Nov. 4
Police raid Pattaya beach bar and arrest 30 customers
Nonthaburi man arrested with stolen women’s underwear
AG’s Office to finish review of “Joe Ferrari” case within the next 2 weeks
Fake goods valued at 40 million baht seized in police busts
Police bust counterfeiters selling fake US $100 bills on Facebook
Cryptocurrency is now accepted at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort in Koh Samui
Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals
Joke Thaiger, Wowzers, Thai Silk Shirts, Greedy Bar Girls | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 53
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
- Crime2 days ago
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
- Opinion3 days ago
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Recent comments: