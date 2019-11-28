300 flee over border to Thailand from fighting in Myanmar | The Thaiger

Myanmar
300 flee over border to Thailand from fighting in Myanmar
PHOTO: Facebook\Day SA
About 300 ethnic Mon people have fled from Myanmar into Thailand to escape fighting near their village, between Burmese troops and Mon rebels, according to a border source.
Joint forces of Myanmar’s army and the Karen Border Force on Wednesday engaged the rebel army near the Three Pagodas Pass on the Thai border. The incident happened in the morning when the Tatmadaw (Army) tried to check the border at an area controlled by the Mon National Liberation Army. The Burmese troops apparently failed to inform the MNLA.
Some of the refugees from Myanmar’s Ban Bo Yeepun village, about two kilometres from the Thai border, are staying with relatives in Kanchanaburi province’s Sangkhla Buri district. Others are sheltered in Ban Rassadorn Thai, along the border road, according to the source.
Fighting broke out after about 15 Burmese soldiers tried to enter the village and were resisted by Mon troops. One Mon villager was reportedly injured in the fighting and was taken to hospital.
The army has been ordered to stay alert at the Thai-Myanmar border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Myanmar
Washington says Myanmar may be stocking chemical weapons
PHOTO: Reuters
Myanmar is ignoring a convention banning chemical weapons and may have a stockpile left over from the 1980s… this claim coming out of Washington.
A senior US State Department official told the annual meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that Myanmar may still have weapons at a “historic” facility where mustard gas was once produced.
Meanwhile, the Myanmar military is denying the US’ claims that it may have “a stockpile” of chemical weapons, saying it has no ambitions to possess such arms.
Myanmar officially joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2015. The Convention bans the production, storage and use of chemical arms.
“The US has serious concerns that a chemical weapons stockpile may remain at Myanmar’s historical weapons facility,” according to Thomas DiNanno, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.
Washington claims it has information that Myanmar “had a chemical weapons program in the 1980s that included a sulphur mustard development program and chemical weapons production,” he added.
“The US certifies that Myanmar is in noncompliance with the CWC for its failure to declare its past chemical weapons program and destroy its chemical weapons facility,” DiNanno says.
But Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, a Burmese military spokesperson, told The Irrawaddy yesterday that the military hasn’t had any program relating to chemical weapons before or after the country’s ratification of the CWC.
“Not only chemical weapons, we have had no production, storage or testing of nuclear or biochemical weapons either.”
Myanmar has previously faced similar accusations of storing and using such weapons.
In 2005, London based rights group Christian Solidarity Worldwide accused the former military junta of using chemical weapons against rebels from the Karen community.
In 2013, Burmese police were accused of using phosphorus against protesters at a Chinese-run copper mine in the upper part of the country, causing severe burns. But Brig-Gen Zaw Min Tun rejected that and said it was just tear gas, of the type used internationally.
“Burning can occur when it interacts with water.”
In 2014, five Burmese journalists were sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour for an article that accused the military of making chemical arms.
Myanmar’s then “civilian” government denied using chemical weapons against rebels from the Kachin ethnic minority during clashes in 2013.
A US official says Washington has held talks with Myanmar’s government and military over the issue and “stands ready to assist Myanmar” to destroy the weapons.
SOURCE: The ASEAN Post
Economy
Second bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar opens
The second bridge connecting the Thai north-western province of Tak and Myanmar is now open.
The bridge crosses the Moei river in the Mae Sot district of Tak and is expected to give Thai exports a significant boost, up from the current 78 billion baht a year to 100 billion.
The second friendship bridge was opened by the Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Myanmar’s minister of construction, U Han Saw, in a ceremony held yesterday. As part of that ceremony, Thai PBS World reports that Mr Saksayam officially handed over the border road, along with an office building and office equipment, to Myanmar governance.
The second friendship bridge will be open to passenger vans, buses with more than 13 seats, as well as six-wheel and larger trucks, and will be open from 6.30am to 6.30pm everyday. The first bridge will be open to cars and smaller buses.
Mr Saksayam credits the first friendship bridge with easing travel between Mae Sot and Yangon, with around 230,000 vehicles crossing the border each year, as well as increasing trade between both countries to about 190 billion baht last year.
He added that a third bridge may be a possibility in the future if demand justifies it.
According to Thai PBS, border crossing fees are 50 baht for seven-seat four-wheel cars, 100 baht for mini buses with 7-12 seats, 150 baht for medium-sized buses with 13-24 seats, 200 baht for buses with more than 24 seats, 50 baht for four-wheel trucks, 250 baht for six wheelers, 350 baht for ten-wheel trucks and 500 baht for articulated lorries.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Myanmar
Burmese surfing team head to SEAsia Games, a first for Myanmar
PHOTO: Burmese surfer Thwe Thwe Soe practicing off the coast of Ngwe Saung – Myanmore
Paddling hard and smiling, Thwe Thwe Soe flung herself up on the board just as a wave was breaking, spreading her arms out for balance before getting knocked off.
“I can’t live without surfing. I did not expect to be chosen for the national team but I’m thrilled at the opportunity.”
Thwe Thwe Soe was speaking after a day in the blue waters off the small coastal resort town of Ngwe Saung. Competitive surfing was barely known in Myanmar a few years ago but one local beach town is riding a wave of enthusiasm to the Southeast Asia Games for the first time ever.
The Southeast Asian country is flanked by surf-ready coasts to the west and south, but decades of military rule, lack of equipment and poverty kept aspiring athletes from testing the waters. The 25 year old encountered the sport while studying in southern California and has been hooked since, saying she “always feels happy” on the water.
Now she is going up against the region’s giants at the December games in the Philippines. Thwe Thwe Soe has one of the best chances to medal among the handful of surfers going, but all are training hard.
“We surf for at least four to six hours a day,” said American coach Robert Brickell, a 26 year old originally from New York.
The mild waves at Ngwe Saung present a paradox for competitive surfers – they are good to learn on but much tamer than the conditions in surfing hotspots. The team went to Bali in Indonesia for two months to get used to some “big wave surfing” and have made enormous strides in a short amount of time, Brickell said.
“My hope is that we can show everybody that people from Myanmar, we know how to surf, we know how to respect the ocean. And of course our hope is to win some meets.”
The Surf Association of Myanmar was established only this year. The sport is slowly gaining prominence thanks to the impassioned surfers, most from a village near the beach and newcomers themselves. Ngwe Saung is the heartland of the growing craze and has now hosted several competitions.
“We hadn’t heard of surfing before 2017. It will be a difficult competition but we will do our best for sure.” said 19 year old Aung Min Naing.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
PHOTO: Aspiring new Burmese surfer, Aung Min Naing – MMTimes.com
