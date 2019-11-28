Thailand unlikely to abolish the draft | The Thaiger

Politics
Thailand unlikely to abolish the draft
Thai Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says military conscription won’t be scrapped any time soon, as there aren’t enough volunteers signing up for service. Prawit told reporters conscription is meant to avoid manpower shortfalls, but admitted that conscripts represent a small percentage of all recruits, appearing to contradict himself.
“If conscription is abolished and something untoward happens to Thailand, there won’t be enough soldiers. Who would be responsible then?”
Even if the government ended conscription, lawmakers would have to amend a number of laws.
“Public opinion would also have to be factored in if conscription were abolished.”
“A new method of recruitment would have to be put in place, because the current system has been in place for decades.”
With a population of 67 million, Thailand has an Army of around 350,000. It has over 1700 generals and admirals, more than the total number of Thai warships, tanks, and aircraft, according to the Bangkok Post. More than 300 generals work in the capital, and senior officers have aides and military conscripts to act as their ‘slaves’ and do all the household work.
Not a single general or admiral has been involved in a conflict since the Thai-Laos border conflicts in 1988.
Compare that with the US, with a population of 360 million people and an active duty military force of 1,281,000, has about 900 generals and admirals combined.
There’s widespread feeling that the countless Thai generals and admirals have just three goals: to align with politicians of the right political party, to ensure they get the best postings, and to enrich themselves and share their spoils with their subordinates to ensure loyalty, according to an editorial in the Bangkok Post.
Other critics contend that Thai armed forces serve only two functions – to safeguard the ruling class from challenges by movements to expand democracy, and enrich themselves and their friends and supporters with preferred treatment in many aspect of Thai life.
The same critics suggest Thailand would be better defended by a well trained body of professional soldiers rather, than a “motley crew” of young, unwilling draftees, many of whom spend most of their time as household servants to the military elite.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times
Politics
Parliament removes support banner from FFP’s offices
PHOTOS: Facebook
Parliamentary officials have taken down a large signed banner supporting the Future Forward party’s leader leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the door to the party parliamentary offices, saying it was “inappropriate.”
Last week Thanathorn was stripped of his MP status by the Constitutional Court. He was stripped of status for owning shares in a media company when he registered as a candidate, in violation of the 2017 Constitution, charges he denied.
The parliamentary secretary says the banner was removed to “maintain order in parliament, which is a government office”.
Chuan Leekpai, the parliamentary president, was consulted before banner was removed.
Issara Seriwatthanawut, a Democrat Party list-MP, says that officials respect all MPs and all parties because they were elected by the public.
“But the parliament is an honourable venue and government office, and people should not just write and put up anything they want.”
The banner was signed by FFP leader Thanathorn, and included messages of support from FFP MPs. It was posted on the door in front of the party offices on the third floor of the new parliament building.
Before the ruling on November 20, Thanathorn wrote a message on the sticker: “Future Forward is people and their journey.”
He then raised his hand in a three finger salute, an anti-junta sign adopted by activists, to the cheers of FFP MPs, before heading to the Constitutional Court to receive its judgment. The three finger salute became famous in the Hunger Games movie franchise, as a symbol of rebellion against the oppressive regime in the films.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Deer found dead in Thai national park – 7 kilos of garbage found in stomach
PHOTO: Thai Residents
Thailand’s love affair with plastic, coupled with a casual attitude to littering, appears to have claimed another wildlife victim.
The body of a wild deer has been found with an astonishing 7 kilograms of garbage in its stomach. The deer was found at a national park in Nan province, northern Thailand.
Thai Residents reports that the deer was found just inside the entrance of the Kun Sathan National Park, with officials estimating it had been dead for about two days. Although there were no visible injuries to its body, its fur was falling out and it had a large scar on one of its hooves.
An autopsy detected irregularities in the animal’s kidneys, heart and lungs, with the veterinary team shocked to discover 7 kilos of garbage in the deer’s stomach. The contents are said to have included multiple plastic bags, including black garbage bags, as well as plastic coffee packs, instant noodle plastic bags, clothing and rope. The cause of death has been listed as intestinal blockage coupled with old age.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Politics
Future Forward Party will replace Thanathorn within a week
PHOTO: prachatai.com
A new face will soon be seen in Thailand’s parliament, following the Constitutional Court’s ruling against Future Forward Party’s maverick leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit, disqualifying him as an MP.
Thanathorn was disqualified after being accused of holding shares in a media company at the time of his application to run as a candidate in the general election last March.
Manop Kiri-Phuwadol, the 51st party-list candidate of Future Forward, will replace Thanathorn within a week. Manop, a member of a Karen hill tribe community, is a key figure of the ethnic group in northern Thailand, which seeks to improve the livelihood of ethnic peoples through higher produce prices and finding plots for farming.
Thanathorn has announced that although he is no longer a a Member of Parliament, he is still the party’s leader. Observers claim that 64 other members of Parliament held media company shares when they registered for the election.
SOURCE: The Nation
