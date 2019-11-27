Bangkok City Hall latching walking streets around the city next month | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok City Hall latching walking streets around the city next month
PHOTO: Khao San Road – Upsplash
Walking streets are the new rage in Bangkok.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is planning three temporary walking streets in Bangkok as a trial and to stimulate tourism in the areas.
The locations are Silom, Yaowaraj and Khao San roads. The projects will start on Sunday, December 13.
Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakonthee Patthiyakul says that Silom, from Sala Daeng intersection to Nararom junction, will be closed to all vehicles from noon to 10pm, starting on December 15. The closure will then come back every third Sunday of the month until next May.
For the Yaowaraj walking street in China Town the walking street will be held from Friday, December 13 to Sunday December 15 from 7pm to midnight
The Khao San road walking street will be held on Monday December 16 with Tanao and Sibsam Hang roads to be closed as well.
Activities, such as concerts, will be held on Silom and Yaowaraj roads, with additional cultural activities, such as Khon mask dance performances and Talung shadow play planned for Khao San, a favourite are for international backpackers.
The next walking street will be in Khlong Bang Luang in Phasi Charoen district, on the opposite side of the Chao Phraya River, with an emphasis on showcasing the area’s cultural richness and temples. Six events are planned during weekends, starting from January 18. To facilitate travel to the area, shuttle boat services will be increased.
Kadeechine in Khlong San and Thon Buri districts are also earmarked for cultural and street food festivals, to be held every three months, tentatively starting in January.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
New ‘Hanuman’ unit formed to act as a SWAT team in special situations
The Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police has set up a new SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team to replace the former police commando unit. That has now been moved under the Ratchawallop Royal Guards Command.
The new SWAT unit title “The Hanuman Unit”, after the monkey god Hanuman, is currently staffed by 40 officers under the command of Pol Col Wichak Darom. In Thai mythology, the Hanuman was the faithful knight and servant of god Rama in the Indian epic Ramayana.
The CSD commander says the new unit, well equipped with light and heavy weaponry, will support other CSD units to handle special or unique situations.
Colonel Wichak said that members of the unit had gone through anti-terrorism, SWAT advanced and other courses to score third place in the SWAT Challenge 2019 competition, held in Nakhon Ratchasima with other special units from nine other provincial police bureau.
Some of the unit members will be sent to the US for advanced training with the FBI.
The Hanuman Unit has already made a name for itself for its performance in the crackdown of notorious criminal gangs, such as the Takeda and Na Loui Tatip organisations. The new unit was also involved in a security operation that led to the arrest of suspects believed to be behind the shooting of a local administrative officer in Trang.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
New MRT stations in Bangkok take you to the city’s historic spots
Thailand’s Mass Rapid Transit Authority, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited are inviting locals and tourists to visit attractions near four of Bangkok’s MRT stations. Attractions include China Town, temples, palaces and shopping areas.
The new Wat Mangkon, Samyot, Sanam Chai and Itsaraphap MRT stations have been designed to include retro styling to reflect the identities of specific areas around each station.
From Wat Mangkorn Station, it’s an easy walk to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the largest and most important Chinese Buddhist temple, and various old fashioned shopping stores and street food vendors on Yaowarat Road.
The area around Sam Yot Station features architecture from the reign of King Rama V in the trademark colours of Sino-Portuguese design. It is also near the historic neighbourhood or Wang Burapha and a leisurely stroll away from the Chao Phraya River.
Some of the most beautiful architecture from the Rattanakosin era can be reached from Sanam Chai Station, which is surrounded by many tourist attractions such as Pak Khlong Talat Market, Museum Siam, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Grand Palace.
And close to Itsaraphap Station, visitors can explore Wang Lang Market, sample delicious food nearby, and enjoy the sunset from the banks of the Chao Phraya River.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
Police are investigating the death of a Chinese man found murdered at his visa service office on the first floor of a Bangkok apartment in Huai Khwang. Police found 54 year old Fang Yang Zen dead, face down at a blood drenched table in the office. There were more than ten cuts on his face and neck, and a pocketknife in the bathroom sink.
Witnesses say a man with a backpack ran out of Fang’s office at around 8pm on Saturday night.
After watching security footage and receiving forensic reports, police arrested Fang’s 32 year old friend, Kan Zhe, the day after.
Police say that Kan was sent to Rama 9 hospital with a deep cut on his right hand.
“He had surgery and will be under watch for a few days.”
Kan has so far said nothing about the incident, claiming his wound is from a kitchen accident.
He also claims the anesthesic for the surgery affected his memory, according to police, who added that Kan would soon be transferred to the Police General Hospital.
Police assume the victim and the suspect got into an argument, prompting the suspect to stab the victim with the pocket knife.
SOURCE: The Nation
