Myanmar junta criticises UN’s decision for denying its envoy

Myanmar military junta has criticised the decision by the United Nations today for denying its representative a seat at the world body and not kicking out an envoy appointed by Aung San Suu Kyi’s deposed government from his position.

According to diplomats, the committee in charge of accepting ambassadorial nominations to the United Nations convened yesterday, but deferred a decision on the dueling claims to Myanmar and Afghanistan’s seats.

The deferral keeps envoys selected to the council by both administrations before they were toppled by a coup in Myanmar in February and the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan in August.

Zaw Min Tun, A spokesperson for Myanmar’s junta, told AFP that the decisions “does not represent reality on the ground or our country’s existence.”

“We will continue to submit (to the UN) the same as before, in accordance with diplomatic process and the right to representation in accordance with international and local legislation.”

As a result of the postponement, Myanmar’s envoy, Kyaw Moe Tun, remained in his position for now.

SOURCE: AFP/ The Straits Times