Connect with us

South

Soldier suspended from duty after allegedly killing a woman in Narathiwat

Avatar

Published

 on 

Fishing village in Narathiwat province. Photo/ Wikipedia.
image
image

A military soldier from the 4th Army has been charged with allegedly killing a 44 year old woman in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district yesterday. The solider allegedly approached the woman, asked her a question, and then took out a revolver, shooting her in the forehead.

An Army spokesperson, Maj Gen Pramote Phrom-in, today said the suspect is identified as Sgt Sahachart Horpen of Kromluang Narathiwat Ratchanakarin military camp in Cho Airong district and had been suspended from duty, adding that the army would not interfere to defend him.

The victim, according to Maj Gen Pramote, is Nureeta Yakor, who was shot and killed by a shooter in front of her home in the village of Moo 6, in the tambon of Joh Hae yesterday afternoon.

The suspect was later apprehended in the Tak Bai district by Tak Bai police, and it was found he was already being probed for major disciplinary infractions for his alleged participation in illegal narcotics.

Today, locals gathered outside the victim’s home to show their support for the rest of the family. Nureeta left four children, whom her father was now responsible for.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-02 20:57
My guess. Seems it was a hit job since he has a shady dealing with drugs / narcotics.
image
Rain
2021-12-02 21:08
28 minutes ago, whitesnake said: The "Royyyal Thai Army!" Not so royyyyyall after allll ... murderous scum! Actually, might be the perfect, if not a definitive, metaphor.
image
whitesnake
2021-12-02 21:09
"DRUGGIES" in the RTA??!! OMFG! The shame!!
image
Stonker
2021-12-02 22:56
4 hours ago, Thaiger said: A military soldier ... As distinct from ...
image
Marc26
2021-12-02 23:22
My wife wants my stepson to do his military service, she thinks "his life is too easy" She desperately wanted him to go to the Air Force Academy, but it was made "known" a 500k donation would need to…

Follow Thaiger by email:

South5 hours ago

Soldier suspended from duty after allegedly killing a woman in Narathiwat
Southeast Asia6 hours ago

Myanmar junta criticises UN’s decision for denying its envoy
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand News Today | High alert for Omicron, Foreign investment troubles for Thailand | Dec 2
Sponsored2 days ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
advertiseadvertise
Pattaya6 hours ago

Police arrest man for allegedly attacking and robbing a Russian woman in Pattaya
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 4,971 new cases; provincial totals
North East7 hours ago

Alcohol restrictions ease in some Nakhon Ratchasima districts, tourism scheme launches
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Property8 hours ago

How to start hosting on Airbnb
Thailand9 hours ago

Old Thai buses, Refusing vaccines, Masks | Thaiger Bites | Ep.73
World9 hours ago

Fiji tourism reopening after nearly 2 years of Covid-19 closure
Education9 hours ago

Research continues to reveal effects of too much homework on students
Bangkok10 hours ago

Bangkok to organise New Year’s festival followed by Buddhist chanting ceremony
Southeast Asia10 hours ago

Singapore man jailed for consorting with friend who smuggled firearms
South11 hours ago

Chumphon flood makes main North-South highway impassable
Thailand11 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil
Phuket12 hours ago

Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending