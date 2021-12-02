Soldier suspended from duty after allegedly killing a woman in Narathiwat

A military soldier from the 4th Army has been charged with allegedly killing a 44 year old woman in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district yesterday. The solider allegedly approached the woman, asked her a question, and then took out a revolver, shooting her in the forehead.

An Army spokesperson, Maj Gen Pramote Phrom-in, today said the suspect is identified as Sgt Sahachart Horpen of Kromluang Narathiwat Ratchanakarin military camp in Cho Airong district and had been suspended from duty, adding that the army would not interfere to defend him.

The victim, according to Maj Gen Pramote, is Nureeta Yakor, who was shot and killed by a shooter in front of her home in the village of Moo 6, in the tambon of Joh Hae yesterday afternoon.

The suspect was later apprehended in the Tak Bai district by Tak Bai police, and it was found he was already being probed for major disciplinary infractions for his alleged participation in illegal narcotics.

Today, locals gathered outside the victim’s home to show their support for the rest of the family. Nureeta left four children, whom her father was now responsible for.

