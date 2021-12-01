Myanmar junta likely to be temporarily barred from the UN, along with Taliban

The Myanmar military junta and the Taliban in Afghanistan are likely to be temporarily barred from representing their nations at the 193-member United Nations credentials committee, which includes Russia, China, and the United States.

The committee will meet at UN headquarters to assess the credentials of all 193 members of the UN General Assembly for the current session, and Reuters reporters that it is expected to suspend its decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar’s representation on the condition that their incumbent ambassadors remain in place.

According to diplomats, both the committee and the General Assembly generally make credential decisions by consensus, and a report on all members’ credentials will be sent to the UN General Assembly for certification by the end of the year.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claimed the desire for international recognition by the Taliban is the only leverage other nations have to fight for inclusive governance and respect for human rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.

Myanmar’s junta has nominated military veteran Aung Thurein to be its UN envoy after seizing power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February. But the current Ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, appointed by Suu Kyi’s government, remains in his position despite being the target of a conspiracy to assassinate or damage him over his opposition to the coup.

No country should recognize or legitimize the junta, according to the previous UN special envoy on Myanmar, who stepped down last month, while Guterres committed in February to mobilising pressure “to ensure that this coup fails”.

SOURCE: Reuters