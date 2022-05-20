Connect with us

Malaysia

Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand

Every day, 350 – 400 Malaysians apply for “border passes” into Thailand, according to Kelantan Immigration director Azhar Abd Hamid. Since the Thai – Malaysia border reopened on May 5, Malaysia’s immigration offices have received a high volume of applications, especially from residents from Kelantan. Around 40% of applications come from Malaysians who plan to travel to southern Thailand, according to Azhar.

Applications for a border pass into Thailand from Malaysia can be made at all three checkpoints in Kelantan, the Gua Musang Immigration Office in Kelantan as well as the Urban Transformation Center in Jalan Hamzah, according to Azhar. The counters are open during office hours and on the weekends.

The immigration director said that despite a high volume of applications, obtaining a border pass into Thailand is a smooth process. The offices are also busy with new passport applications after a two year international travel hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysians and all foreign travellers entering Thailand – via air, sea or land – are required to download Thailand Pass and purchase Covid-19 insurance worth 10,000 USD. Vaccinated travellers must upload their vaccine certificates to Thailand Pass, whereas unvaccinated travellers have to obtain a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to entering Thailand. Starting June 1, unvaccinated travellers can upload a Pro-ATK test instead of an RT-PCR test to gain entry into Thailand.

SOURCE: New Straits Times

 

