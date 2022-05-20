Deputy PM demands officals to avoid being rude and offensive to residents

The Deputy PM, Wissanu Krea-Ngam, today demanded government officials to stop being rude and offensive to residents and avoid violating their privacy.

Wissanu was speaking at the country’s first ever national forum, Better Thailand Open Dialogue, to openly share constructive ideas leading to a better Thailand.

The deputy PM acknowledged the government system has changed in the modern era and civil servants and officials need to change with it and respect their residents’ needs. He led a panel on the New Era of Quality of Life – Taking Care if All Ages and Increasing Welfare Benefits, and addressed public health issues, education and managing government service.

The 70 year old warned officials to refrain from using profane, offensive language towards residents, violating privacy, and avoid scenarios which could lead to sexual harassment cases.

The deputy PM added that the draft of the Electronic Civil Service Act had been submitted and officials can now serve residents via their online channels, such as websites and mobile applications. He admitted the act would make the process easier for applying for a number of services including a passport, a marriage certificate, and signing divorce papers.

Better Thailand Open Dialogue was held by the Alumni Association of Chulalongkorn University, Thai Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Thai Industries, and Thai Bankers Association.

The exhibition was held yesterday and today at the Royal Paragon Hall, 5th floor, Sian Paragon.

SOURCE: Channel 7