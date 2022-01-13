Malaysia waives quarantine for vaccinated travellers recently infected with Covid-19

Malaysia has waived quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers with a history of previous Covid-19 infection starting today. Visitors must present proof that they are fully vaccinated as well as documents showing that they recently contracted Covid-19 and have recovered, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Along with proof of vaccination, those who have previously been admitted to a hospital for Covid-19 must also present a “fit to travel” certificate from the medical staff and documents showing that they had been infected with the virus 11 to 60 days before travelling to the Southeast Asian country. Vaccinated travellers who were isolated at home or in a hotel due to the infection, but were not admitted to a hospital must test negative on a quick antigen ATK test two days before departure. They will also be asked to perform an ATK test upon arrival at Malaysian airports.

But a seven-day quarantine at a designated still awaits those who have not been vaccinated, according to Khairy. The same goes for vaccinated travellers who have not been infected with Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Straits Times