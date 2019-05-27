Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson marries same sex partner in South Africa | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson marries same sex partner in South Africa

3 hours ago

Lee Kuan Yew's grandson marries same sex partner in South Africa

by The Star – Asia News Network

The grandson of the late Singapore PM Lee Kuan Yew, Li Huanwu, has married his “soul mate” in Cape Town, South Africa. This was revealed by Li’s partner, Heng Yirui, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account.

“Today I marry my soul mate. Looking forward to a lifetime of moments like this with Huanwu.”

The couple also sent photos of their wedding to Pink Dot Singapore, a non-profit movement against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender discrimination in the south east asian island state.

“Today would have been unimaginable to us growing up. We are overjoyed to share this occasion in the glowing company of friends and family,” the post reads, which ended with the hashtag #lovewins.

Li is the second son of Lee Hsien Yang, who is the younger brother of current Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

South Africa is one of many nations which allows same-sex marriages, which includes Taiwan, the first for Asia. Singapore, on the other hand, is notoriously fickle in its political handling on GLBT issues and the issue remains ‘frowned upon’ in the conservative Singapore society.

Bali flights cancelled as Mount Agung stirs again

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

May 25, 2019

By

Bali flights cancelled as Mount Agung stirs again

Mount Agung, Bali’s active volcano, has erupted again, spewing ash and hot lava that ran down 3 km from the crater, causing authorities to cancel flights in and out of Denpasar.

Indonesia’s Center of Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) says the eruption was recorded at 19:30 Central Indonesian Time (WITA) and lasted for 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

The eruption also threw smoldering lava and pieces of stone into the air, fell in areas around 2.5-3 km from the summit. PVMBG say the current alert level on Mount Agung is set at Level III.

Residents, trekkers and tourists are strictly prohibited to be around the red zone areas set at 4 km away around Mount Agung summit.

Bali airport has cancelled all flights following an eruption of the Mount Agung volcano that spread ash over the south of the Indonesian island.

A Mount Agung eruption in November in 2017 also forced the authorities to close down the airport for several days, hampering tourism in Indonesia’s popular island destination.

The volcanic disaster had forced over 43,000 residents in Bali’s eastern regencies to refuge in shelters. Dozens of elder refugees died in the shelters due to the ensuing eruption.

SOURCE: The Nation

Watch out Thailand, here comes Vietnam

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

May 24, 2019

By

Watch out Thailand, here comes Vietnam

“Vietnam is poised to take advantage of the next wave of digital technologies such as blockchain, AI (artificial intelligence), internet of things and cloud-based services to become Asia’s next high-performing economy and improve the living standards of its residents.”

Dr Lucy Cameron, from Australia, lead author of the report “Vietnam’s Future Digital Economy Towards 2030 and 2045”, says the country should carefully navigate a number of risks while undertaking digital transformation. She was presenting her findings in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.

“Vietnam has been one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and has already become one of the most dynamic countries in East Asia,” she said.

“A boom in digital hardware and software exports has occurred, and Vietnam’s young population is rapidly taking up new mobile internet services,” according to the report.

But the report also noted some challenges.

“The population is ageing, while climate change and rapid development is straining the environment and food production as the country rapidly urbanises. The workforce needs to learn higher-level skills, especially as jobs are becoming automated in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.”

Australian Ambassador Craig Chittick said the report was the first major output of the Aus4Innovation partnership between Australia and Vietnam.

“It will guide our work over the next three years as we deepen the collaborative linkages between our two countries and help strengthen the Vietnamese innovation system as it adapts to the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy,” he said.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

May 24, 2019

By

Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia's cruise market

Chinese travellers continue to dominate Asia’s passenger cruise market, but Taiwanese and Singaporeans aren’t far behind. This according to the 2018 Asia Cruise Industry Ocean Source Market Report.

Commissioned by the Cruise Lines International Association, the report looks at the growth, demographics and trends of the top source markets in Asia.

While China continues to dominate the passenger share of Asia, cruise passengers from Taiwan and Singapore have been steadily growing in numbers. Multiple source markets, many of which registered double-digit growths in 2018, contributed to Asia’s record-breaking 4.24 million ocean-going cruise passengers. Asia is the third largest cruise region after North America and Europe.

Asian cruise passengers have an estimated average age of 45.4 years, lower than the global average of 47 years. Only three markets show real divergence: India, a young 37-year average; Indonesia a 39-year average and Japan an older 57 years.

Asian cruise passengers predominantly sail in Asia with more than 50% (2,194,000) cruising in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Almost 40% (1,694,000) cruise in the rest of Asia.

Outside of Asia, the Mediterranean, Caribbean/South America, Baltics/Northern Europe, and Alaska were popular choices, in that order.

Shorter sailings remain the dominant choice of Asians, 89% of whom are sailing four to six nights with an average duration of 4.9 days.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Continue Reading

