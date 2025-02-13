Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott16 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
60 1 minute read
Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth
Picture courtesy of LINE BK

In a bold move against economic headwinds, Line BK, the social banking brainchild of Kasikornbank (KBank) and Line Corp, is setting its sights on a double-digit loan growth surge this year, powered by cutting-edge technology.

Eyeing a hefty 3-4 billion baht boost in new loans, Line BK is steering towards a 13-18% growth, up from last year’s 22 billion baht loan portfolio.

Advertisements

Navigating these ambitious targets is none other than Kasikorn Line’s Chief Executive, 46 year old Tana Pothikamjorn, who aims to lift total loans by 1 billion baht, marking a commendable 4.5% year-on-year bump.

KBank’s 2025 vision, laid out in financial projections to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, reveals a cautious stance on overall loan growth amid a dim GDP forecast of just 2.4%. Yet, Line BK is unfazed, wielding social media and AI-enhanced non-financial data to probe loan approvals, outstripping their rivals in alternative data usage.

Related Articles

Tana asserts that Line BK’s edge lies in its “social banking” approach, gauging credit risk through customer habits like utility bill punctuality, alongside traditional metrics of financial statements and credit histories from the National Credit Bureau.

Despite the tough economic landscape, Line BK held its non-performing loan ratio steady at 3% last year, striving to sustain this through 2025 with refined credit scoring and savvy customer segmentation strategies.

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Since its 2020 debut, Line BK has grown its active loan accounts to a towering 700,000, serving a total of 7.4 million users, with services spanning digital lending, deposits, and insurance.

Advertisements

With promising growth on the horizon, income contributions to main shareholders are likely to see an uptick this year, Tana said.

Meanwhile, Kasikornbank, Thailand’s third-largest bank by assets, and a digital banking powerhouse, aims to extend its K-Plus mobile app reach from 23.1 million to 23.9 million users.

Chief Executive Kattiya Indaravijaya revealed these plans in a recent analysts’ meet, also earmarking an expansion of the K-Biz app’s user base to 2.1 million, from the current 1.2 million.

Kattiya underscored KBank’s commitment to harnessing advanced tech and AI to empower its 24 million-plus customer base to achieve their financial dreams. It seems no challenge is too big for KBank as it charges forward into a promising digital future.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge Thailand News

Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge

5 minutes ago
Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth Business News

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

16 minutes ago
Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

24 minutes ago
Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025 Business News

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

33 minutes ago
Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya Pattaya News

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

42 minutes ago
Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs Business News

Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

54 minutes ago
Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist&#8217;s life after tumble Thailand News

Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist’s life after tumble

1 hour ago
Comeback call: Thailand&#8217;s smartphone market dials up growth Business News

Comeback call: Thailand’s smartphone market dials up growth

1 hour ago
Pattaya cracks down on homelessness amid public safety concerns Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on homelessness amid public safety concerns

1 hour ago
High-speed chase in Bangkok: Suspect escapes after collisions (video) Bangkok News

High-speed chase in Bangkok: Suspect escapes after collisions (video)

1 hour ago
Ex-minister’s son pulled off Bangkok flight over ‘kidnapping’ alert Bangkok News

Ex-minister’s son pulled off Bangkok flight over ‘kidnapping’ alert

2 hours ago
Crowds seek blessings at Kham Chanod on Magha Puja Day Thailand News

Crowds seek blessings at Kham Chanod on Magha Puja Day

2 hours ago
Pattaya transforms Lan Pho Naklua into modern seafood market Pattaya News

Pattaya transforms Lan Pho Naklua into modern seafood market

2 hours ago
Thai security operation rescues 261 from Myanmar call centre Crime News

Thai security operation rescues 261 from Myanmar call centre

2 hours ago
Single Thais impact wedding industry with shifting social values Thailand News

Single Thais impact wedding industry with shifting social values

2 hours ago
South Korean fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya for visa overstay Pattaya News

South Korean fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya for visa overstay

2 hours ago
Thai DSI targets Karen leader in global call centre scam Thailand News

Thai DSI targets Karen leader in global call centre scam

2 hours ago
Honda Jazz overturns and catches fire in Nong Khai Road deaths

Honda Jazz overturns and catches fire in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Shocking discovery: Thai man found dead in Phuket resort room Phuket News

Shocking discovery: Thai man found dead in Phuket resort room

3 hours ago
PM hosts first mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla to boost southern development Thailand News

PM hosts first mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla to boost southern development

3 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested for targeting intoxicated passengers Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for targeting intoxicated passengers

3 hours ago
Thai TV host questions DJ Man&#8217;s 14 million baht extortion claims Thailand News

Thai TV host questions DJ Man’s 14 million baht extortion claims

3 hours ago
Teenage girl seeks temple refuge after uncle&#8217;s alleged assault Crime News

Teenage girl seeks temple refuge after uncle’s alleged assault

3 hours ago
Blue Café by Alain Ducasse Opens at Siam Paragon Cafe

Blue Café by Alain Ducasse Opens at Siam Paragon

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s southern coast fuels tourism &#038; investment as next step destinations Travel

Thailand’s southern coast fuels tourism & investment as next step destinations

4 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott16 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
60 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

33 minutes ago
Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

42 minutes ago
Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

54 minutes ago
Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist&#8217;s life after tumble

Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist’s life after tumble

1 hour ago