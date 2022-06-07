Indonesia
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Yes, remote workers have finally got a break with Indonesia’s announcement of a visa specifically for the digital nomad crowd. In the post-Covid world, with world office and work habits going through such profound changes, the option for a digital nomad visa, where remote workers could work in a south East Asian resort location rather than a dank office, will be very appealing. Indonesia, particularly Bali, will be huge beneficiaries by coming up with a targeted remote work visa first.
Thailand, on the other hand, has the Smart Visa, but remains very targeted with quite onerous conditions to obtain them. Otherwise, it is very difficult for a working person to come to Thailand, mid to long term, and enjoy an alternative work life. Will Thai immigration follow suit and come up with a competitive product? History would suggest they are reluctant to allow foreigners to stay in Thailand long term without income guarantees and lots of paperwork.
As the world begins to re-open following the Covid-19 pandemic, Indonesia has ramped up efforts to attract higher-spending visitors, including remote workers. Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno says Indonesia is launching a 5 year “digital nomad” visa, as well as focusing on “spiritual holidays, sporting events and ecological tourism”.
He believes these efforts will attract 3.6 million overseas visitors to the country’s islands, now that the world is re-opening. The Minister says reviving tourism in this way should create more than a million Indonesian jobs.
“We’re moving it to serenity, spirituality, and sustainability. This way we’re getting better quality and better impact to the local economy.”
Indonesia has now dropped most of its entry restrictions, with fully-vaccinated travellers able to enter the country without any testing or quarantine requirements. Covid-19 numbers continue to remain low and booster vaccine doses continue to be administered. In April of this year, tourist numbers increased by 500% to 111,000. This is the highest monthly figure for Indonesia since the start of the pandemic.
With international companies such as Twitter and Airbnb allowing their employees to work from anywhere in the world, officials in Indonesia hope that the increase in flights and more streamlined visa processing will attract more remote workers to the archipelago. According to Uno, a recent survey of digital nomads found that 95% favour Indonesia – Bali, in particular – as a base.
The Indonesian government has been considering the introduction of a digital nomad visa since early 2021. However, recurring Covid-19 outbreaks, resulting in flight suspensions and border closures, meant the plan was delayed. Uno says the new digital nomad visa will allow foreign workers to stay in the country for up to 5 years without paying taxes, provided their income is not earned in Indonesia.
“Now with the pandemic handled and all the ministries getting involved and cooperating from the health side to the immigration office, we believe that this is an opportune time to relaunch this idea.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Restaurant feels heat from police after expanding business into bus stop
Quarantine waivered allowing 160,000 migrant workers to enter Thailand
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Thai thrill-seeker charged for high-jinks riding on a highway
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Hospitels close the door on Covid and hotels reopen for business as usual
Penny-pinching government owe 150 police officers more than 1 million baht in overtime
Wearing face masks in Bangkok may soon be dropped
Singapore hails Thailand a leading digital nation in ASEAN
Top 6 yoga studios in Thailand for 2022
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Time to get rid of Thailand Pass, midnight close time and face masks | GMT
Thailand News Today | Bangkok Governor proposes easing of mask mandate
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
GT200 bomb detectors only good enough to be used as a ‘cat poop scoop’
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok named one of the world’s worst cities for work-life balance
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Proposal to develop Koh Tao, Samui, and Koh Phang Ngan as “entertainment islands”
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
- Thailand2 days ago
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- 360 Reviews23 hours ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Lifestyle7 hours ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Thailand3 days ago
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
- Tourism1 day ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
- 360 Reviews23 hours ago
Spend the night in one of the top hotels in Chiang Rai for 2022