Connect with us

Indonesia

Frenchman in Indonesia may face death by firing squad after child abuse charges

Maya Taylor

Published 

60 mins ago

 on 

Frenchman in Indonesia may face death by firing squad after child abuse charges | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AP
    • follow us in feedly

A 65 year old Frenchman may be sentenced to death by firing squad after being arrested in Indonesia on charges of child abuse. Francois Camille Abello is charged with sexually abusing over 300 children and physically abusing those who wouldn’t agree to have sex with him. Police say they found young girls in a Jakarta hotel room where they had arrested the suspect.

Indonesia’s child protection laws mean Abello could be facing a life sentence or the death penalty. He is accused of abusing hundreds of children and filming the acts after police discovered videos of the abuse on his laptop. Immigration records show that the man entered Indonesia on tourist visas multiple times in the last 5 years. An officer from the Jakarta police force says he would lure children by promising them modelling work.

“He would approach children and lure them by offering them work as models. The ones who agreed to have intercourse with him would get paid between 250,000 and 1 million rupiah (about 500 – 2,000 baht). Those who didn’t would be beaten, slapped, and kicked by the suspect.”

The police believe there may be many more victims of Abello’s, who they say has been carrying out his abuse of children for many years. ECPAT International, the organisation that works to eliminate the sexual exploitation of children, says up to 70,000 children are abused every year in Indonesia. Last month, authorities in Jakarta arrested US national, Russ Medlin, on charges of child abuse. He was already wanted in the US for his part in a $700 million cryptocurrency scam.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Indonesia

Garuda Airlines cabin crew to abandon face masks following complaints

Maya Taylor

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Garuda Airlines cabin crew to abandon face masks following complaints | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Flickr

After a number of complaints from passengers (we assume male passengers), Indonesian carrier Garuda Airlines is preparing to have cabin crew ditch face masks in favour of face shields. The decision comes after some passengers said they couldn’t tell if the crew were smiling, pouting, angry or couldn’t care less. In response, Garuda CEO Irfan Setiaputra says the airline will gradually move to the wearing of face shields only. Current Garuda regulations dictate the wearing of face masks for crew, in addition to face shields and gloves, as do the regulations of competing Indonesian carriers such as Air Asia Indonesia. […]

Continue Reading

Indonesia

Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

2 months ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger

A video showing a monkey grabbing and dragging a toddler along a street in Indonesia has gone viral, leaving netizens around the world arguing over what actually happened. Was it a simian kidnap, a monkey mucking around, or a hungry monkey with evil intentions? Asiaone reports that the incident occurred in Surabaya, Indonesia last week. The clip shows the monkey zooming down the street on a miniature motorbike and crashing into a group of children sitting on a bench. It jumps off the bike and starts dragging a baby girl away by the arm. Seconds later, the monkey releases the […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Former Garuda Indonesia CEO jailed over aircraft engine rort

The Thaiger

Published

2 months ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Former Garuda Indonesia CEO jailed over aircraft engine rort | The Thaiger
PHOTO: An Airbus A330 carrying the Trent 700 engines - Pinterest

A former CEO for Indonesian national carrier Garuda Indonesia has been jailed for bribery and money laundering. The sentence was related to the procurement of planes and engines from Airbus and Rolls-Royce for the airline. Emirsyah Satar has been handed down an 8 year sentence and fined US$1.4 million by the country’s corruption court. Mr. Satar served as CEO of Garuda Indonesia from 2005 to 2014. He was indicted over payments from a businessman via a 3rd party for the procurement of Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines and Airbus A320 and A330 planes. The current list price for a Rolls Royce […]

Continue Reading

Trending