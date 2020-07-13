Thai man dies of heart failure while in state quarantine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai man dies of heart failure while in state quarantine
A 56 year old Thai national has died of a heart attack after being taken to a hospital from a state quarantine facility in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The man was carrying out the mandatory 14 day quarantine requirement having recently returned from India. He is the second Thai national to die of heart failure while in state quarantine.
The man, who has not been named, arrived back in the country on Friday and by the following day, was feeling ill and sweating profusely. He was taken to the hospital, where tests revealed he’d had a heart attack. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the man was also diabetic and suffered from kidney disease.
A report in The Pattaya News says the man’s wife has thanked the medical staff at the quarantine facility for their efforts to save her husband.
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
A leading representative of Thailand’s entertainment and nightlife industry is urging the Department of Disease Control to allow the country’s entertainment venues to close at 2 am instead of the current closing time of midnight. The meeting was held yesterday at the Chatuchak Newspaper building and called “Brainstorming to help save the economy and revive tourism.” Thanawat Srisuk, the industry representative, claimed, among other things, that the entertainment industry was a critical part of Thailand’s tourism industry and “very important for both domestic and foreign tourists”. He told the meeting that “millions of workers had struggled during the four month […]
30 year Texan dies after attending a “Covid party”
A 30 year old man has died from Covid-19 after attending, what are termed as, a “Covid-19 party”. The ‘party’ was hosted by an infected person. Doctors are wanting to urge people to appreciate the underlining risks to younger people. The dead man was from Texas. Medical officials who attended to the man say he thought the virus was a hoax. Chief medical officer at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Jane Appleby, described the way the Covid-19 parties work. “Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they’ll have a party to invite their friends over to see if […]
Human trials of locally made Covid-19 vaccine to begin in October
Surpassing earlier predictions that human trials of a locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccine could begin as early as the end of the year, Thailand will conduct the first human trials of its vaccine candidate in October, after trials on monkeys produced satisfactory results, with high level of immunity being detected in the animals. The minister for higher education, science, research and innovation made the announcement in a Facebook post today. He says the next step is to recruit volunteers in August and September for human trials of the mRNA vaccine, which was jointly developed by the Vaccine Research Centre of Chulalongkorn […]
