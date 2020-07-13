Thai man dies of heart failure while in state quarantine | The Thaiger

A 56 year old Thai national has died of a heart attack after being taken to a hospital from a state quarantine facility in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The man was carrying out the mandatory 14 day quarantine requirement having recently returned from India. He is the second Thai national to die of heart failure while in state quarantine.

The man, who has not been named, arrived back in the country on Friday and by the following day, was feeling ill and sweating profusely. He was taken to the hospital, where tests revealed he’d had a heart attack. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the man was also diabetic and suffered from kidney disease.

A report in The Pattaya News says the man’s wife has thanked the medical staff at the quarantine facility for their efforts to save her husband.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News