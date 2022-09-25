Connect with us

Indonesia

Earthquake in Indonesia felt throughout southern Thailand

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Earthquake in indonesia felt in Thailand. (via earthquakes.usgs.gov)

An earthquake in Indonesia was felt as far away as southern Thailand. The quake, which had its epicentre on Sumatra Island, measured 6.2 on the Richter scale and took place yesterday morning. People reported feeling the tremors in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Songkhla provinces in Thailand, some 500 to 550 kilometres away.

The earthquake struck at 3.52am yesterday and was picked up and reported by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation at 4.33am. The quake struck off the southern coast of Northern Sumatra 40 kilometres deep into the earth. They came after a 4.7 earthquake the day before, and a 5.0 tremor two days before that on September 21.

FELT AROUND THAILAND

The epicentre was 535 kilometres Southwest of Phuket. So far no damages, injuries or deaths have been reported related to the earthquake. But people all across the south of Thailand reported feeling the tremors.

In Phuket, residents in the Mueang Phuket district reported feeling some minor shaking and tremors. To the north of Phuket island, in Phang Nga province, locals confirmed that they felt distinct shaking due to the earthquake.

Further south, in Songkhla province, several people informed authorities about feeling the earthquake. At the border with Malaysia in Sadao, locals reported that the upper floors of taller buildings could feel the shaking. And in the southern hub city of Hat Yai residents living in high-rise buildings reported feeling the quake. They noted the buildings were swaying and shaking with the tremors.

OTHER QUAKES

Earthquakes in the region have been common recently. One last week in Taiwan triggered tsunami warnings briefly. Another earthquake struck Chiang Mai in the north of Thailand nearly two weeks ago. And just over two weeks ago, the island of New Guinea was rocked by a quake in Papua on the Indonesian side of the island.

SOURCE: TPN National

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events22 mins ago

6-hour whiskey drinking contest draws criticism
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya official urges mayor to expand legal nightlife zone
Thailand2 hours ago

Things you can do in Thailand during the rainy season
Sponsored2 days ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Indonesia2 hours ago

Earthquake in Indonesia felt throughout southern Thailand
Patong3 hours ago

Foreign women rescued from rip current in Patong
Thailand19 hours ago

Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok20 hours ago

1.8 billion baht in donations at the Erawan shrine in 2022
Phuket21 hours ago

Phuket welcomes 4 million tourists in 8 months
Tourism22 hours ago

Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare
Video22 hours ago

Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Thailand watching BQ.1.1 variant as Covid rules ease
Thailand23 hours ago

Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Economy23 hours ago

Economists foresee 38 baht to 1 US dollar this year
Thailand1 day ago

Nine people hospitalised by chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending