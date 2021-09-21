Bali to re-open for international yachts with fully vaccinated crew, passengers

The director of a Bali yachting firm says Indonesia is preparing to ease entry restrictions for yachts and fully vaccinated crew and passengers. Thomas Taatjes from Asia Pacific Superyachts says foreign nationals will be required to present proof of Covid-19 vaccination when applying for a visa.

“Foreigners who apply for the visa must have a certificate showing they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. They will have to undergo a 7 nights/8 days quarantine in a hotel if arriving by air to rendezvous with a yacht, or onboard the vessel if they arrive at a seaport.”

The development has been confirmed by Noonsite, an online resource of global yachting information.

“After withdrawing the only remaining visa option for yacht crews (e-visa B211A) at the start of August, Indonesia has now re-opened applications for the B211A visa which is welcomed.”

TTR Weekly reports that foreigners arriving in Indonesia will need to present evidence of Covid-19 vaccination. The country is also considering a full re-opening of Bali and other parts of Indonesia to foreign tourists from October. After a devastating second wave of Covid-19, infections are now on the decline, according to the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan.

Luhut says daily new Covid-19 cases have dropped by over 94% after peaking in mid-July when the country was in the grip of the highly-contagious Delta variant. He adds that hospital bed occupancy has also fallen below 15% around the country and the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is now below 5%.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on