Thailand
Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Fans of posting videos and pictures of themselves naked or having intercourse be wary: The Thai government is warning people who post content on OnlyFans that if they reside in Thailand and release content that could be deemed “obscene” or pornography by Thai law, they could face harsh fines and maybe even spend years in jail if they are found guilty of creating and releasing such content.
Royal Thai Police Deputy Spokesperson, Siriwat Deepor warns Thai residents that creating pornographic material is illegal as it is considered obscenity. Siriwat then outlined what the penalties are for this violation:
- For the purpose of trading, importing, producing, distributing pornography one shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine of not exceeding 60,000 baht or to both according to the Criminal Code Section 287
- If an individual puts into a computer system where any computer data includes lewd appearance/obscenity/pornography and computer data that the general public may access under Section 14 (4) of the Computer Crime Act, shall be liable to imprisonment for not more than 5 years or a fine of not more than 100,000 baht, or both.
- ‘Possession’ of pornography in which a person in pornography is 18 years of age or older is not considered illegal, although as noted above the creation of it, and monetizing it, is in Thailand. However, those in possession of child pornography (persons in pornography under 18 years of age) shall be liable to imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of not more than 100,000 baht, or both. According to the Criminal Code, Section 287/1
Siriwat cautions the public that the police are investigating other major OnlyFans creators and urges residents to follow Thai law. He also warns that any content made will exist permanently on the internet and will be hard to get away from. He says any concerned citizens who would like to inform the police of people breaking laws related to obscenity and pornography that they can call the Royal Thai Police at 199 or 1599, 24 hours a day.
Many on social media derided the move as they feel consenting adults should have autonomy over their own bodies. Others criticised the police for removing a source of income from people who are already financially strapped due to the Covid pandemic.
The warning follows the incident where OnlyFans user Kai Nao was questioned by the Royal Thai Police after she allegedly made pornographic clips and released them through OnlyFans. She was further rebuked for encouraging other people to join the site and make money. Kai Nao allegedly confessed to the allegations. The police said that her content is a violation of the computer crimes act and laws concerning encouraging others to perform sexual acts that have been deemed improper. Police added that they are searching for other people that release content on the platform.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Comments Galore! feat. Golf | Thaiger Bites | September 21
Scientists study bats in Cambodia to find clues about Covid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Update: government official that allegedly stole from fund meant for the disabled spent all the money on gambling
Morning Top Stories | Reopening of entertainment venues, Manny Pacquiao for president | September 21 |
Flight restrictions to the US to ease in November – US government
Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Bali to re-open for international yachts with fully vaccinated crew, passengers
British Airways tests first ever net-zero carbon emissions flight
Strapped for cash, Thai Airways puts 3 more aircraft up for sale
Tuesday Covid Update: 143 deaths and 10,919 new cases
Phang Nga asks for tourists to be allowed travel directly from Phuket airport
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thai cabinet approves new visa package to lure wealthy expats and digital nomads
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
- Thailand4 days ago
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
- Phuket3 days ago
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA announces vaccination goals for October; 50% inoculated
- North East3 days ago
Woman dresses as astronaut to show moon-like road condition
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Recent comments: