Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police

Fans of posting videos and pictures of themselves naked or having intercourse be wary: The Thai government is warning people who post content on OnlyFans that if they reside in Thailand and release content that could be deemed “obscene” or pornography by Thai law, they could face harsh fines and maybe even spend years in jail if they are found guilty of creating and releasing such content.

Royal Thai Police Deputy Spokesperson, Siriwat Deepor warns Thai residents that creating pornographic material is illegal as it is considered obscenity. Siriwat then outlined what the penalties are for this violation:

For the purpose of trading, importing, producing, distributing pornography one shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine of not exceeding 60,000 baht or to both according to the Criminal Code Section 287

If an individual puts into a computer system where any computer data includes lewd appearance/obscenity/pornography and computer data that the general public may access under Section 14 (4) of the Computer Crime Act, shall be liable to imprisonment for not more than 5 years or a fine of not more than 100,000 baht, or both.

‘Possession’ of pornography in which a person in pornography is 18 years of age or older is not considered illegal, although as noted above the creation of it, and monetizing it, is in Thailand. However, those in possession of child pornography (persons in pornography under 18 years of age) shall be liable to imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of not more than 100,000 baht, or both. According to the Criminal Code, Section 287/1

Siriwat cautions the public that the police are investigating other major OnlyFans creators and urges residents to follow Thai law. He also warns that any content made will exist permanently on the internet and will be hard to get away from. He says any concerned citizens who would like to inform the police of people breaking laws related to obscenity and pornography that they can call the Royal Thai Police at 199 or 1599, 24 hours a day.

Many on social media derided the move as they feel consenting adults should have autonomy over their own bodies. Others criticised the police for removing a source of income from people who are already financially strapped due to the Covid pandemic.

The warning follows the incident where OnlyFans user Kai Nao was questioned by the Royal Thai Police after she allegedly made pornographic clips and released them through OnlyFans. She was further rebuked for encouraging other people to join the site and make money. Kai Nao allegedly confessed to the allegations. The police said that her content is a violation of the computer crimes act and laws concerning encouraging others to perform sexual acts that have been deemed improper. Police added that they are searching for other people that release content on the platform.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on