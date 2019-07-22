Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners | The Thaiger

Cambodia
Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners
Cambodian authorities are cracking down on foreign residents staying in the Kingdom.
Sar Kheng, the Cambodian Interior Minister, says all accommodation owners must now report foreigners who stay in their residences, citing a strengthening of immigration law enforcement.
The Interior Ministry says that most residential and accommodation owners have respected the 2010 law but some residence owners still did not understand their obligation and also did not respect the law, according to Khmer Times.
“To strengthen immigration law enforcement and to improve the registration of foreigners residing in the country is necessary to ensure security, public order and social safety,” the statement said in the Khmer Times.
The ministry has issued a memorandum containing seven points such as the requirement for all residence owners to report foreigners residing in their property to local police officials in their location within 24 hours. If residential owners are foreigners, they must provide additional information of the people residing in their properties within 24 hours.
The statement added that General Department of Immigration has a responsibility to implement and disseminate the memorandum and its contents to residence owners and all relevant officials around the country, according to the Khmer Times.
Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Kheng announcing the crackdown – Khmer Times
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Cambodia
Tropical storm ‘Mun’ to affect north and north-east Thailand
The TMD (Thai Meteorological Department) has issued a warning this morning relating to possible impacts of tropical storm ‘Mun’.
The TMD reports that the tropical storm is moving west from Hainan Island in the South China Sea at a speed 20 kph and will make landfall between northern Vietnam and China tomorrow (July 4). It is predicted that the storm will bring with it torrential rain and strong winds over parts of Thailand, especially in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East.
According to AccuWeather, Mun may weaken back into a tropical depression over the next 12-24 hours due to interaction with land, but there is a chance that it remains a tropical storm as it emerges from Hainan, China, back into the Tonkin Sea. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across Hainan through Wednesday before conditions improve by Thursday.
It also listed areas that may be affected by the storm:
July 3
- North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanuloke, Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.
- North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
- Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri and Saraburi.
- East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
- South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
July 4
- North: Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanuloke, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
- North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Kalasin.
- Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Suphan Buri.
- East: Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
- South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong and Phang Nga.
The TMD added that small vessels should not go to sea in either the Andaman Sea or the Gulf of Thailand due to possible strong southwest monsoon that will bring fresh winds and wave heights of 2-3 metres.
ASEAN
ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.
The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.
He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.
The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.
The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.
Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.
The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.
ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Cambodia
Thai Army assists with removal of Cambodian border mines
The Royal Thai Army has helped its Cambodian counterparts clear landmines along the Sa Kaew border in Thailand’s east. Together they’ve cleared around 1.72 million square metres in the past financial year.
Lt Gen Sitthipol Nimnual, director of the Thailand Mine Action Centre visited the border at Sa Kaew’s Ta Phraya district where the TMAC-Cambodian Mine Action Centre project has been carried out.
The operation has been being carried out by the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit headed by Col Chitnupong Rodsiri. Sitthipol said the operation has so far cleared 2,570 mines.
Lt Nipon Rungruang of the mine team said around 306,100 square metres along the border at Ta Phraya remained to be cleared.
Cambodia has a major problem with landmines, especially in rural areas. This is the legacy of the three decades of war in the wake of the US incursions into Vietnam in the 60s and early 70s. Cambodia has some 40,000 amputees, one of the highest rates in the world. The Cambodian Mine Action Centre estimates that there may be as many as four to six million mines and other pieces of unexploded ordnance still in Cambodia.
The Chinese made landmines in Cambodia were placed by the Cambodian factions – including the Lon Nol, Khmer Rouge, the Heng Samrin and Hun Sen regimes, as well as the Coalition Government of Democratic Kampuchea – which clashed during the Civil War in Cambodia in the 1970s and 1980s.
SOURCE: The Nation PHOTO: Phnom Penh Post
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
Dongtan Beach speed bumps deter after hours racing in Jomtien
North-central Thailand’s Yom River in Phichit runs low
TMB – strong baht hits foreign investment funds
Repair budget for decaying bridge on Koh Larn postponed to next year
Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket
Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners
Spanish tourist remains missing in Koh Samui mountain trek
X2 Vibe brand adds third hotel in Phuket
Thai PC and notebook sales set to increase 5% in second half of year
Government unveils 12 policies – BKK street food return and a higher minimum wage
KL’s Petronas Tower architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border
Pattaya man in custody for killing horses and selling horse meat
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
- Thai Life22 hours ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Hot News3 days ago
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
- Crime3 days ago
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
- Phuket2 days ago
Man stabbed by street vendor in Chalong
- Environment2 days ago
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Thai PM tells Phuket people to “stop ripping off tourists”