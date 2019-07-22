Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners | The Thaiger

Cambodian authorities are cracking down on foreign residents staying in the Kingdom.

Sar Kheng, the Cambodian Interior Minister, says all accommodation owners must now report foreigners who stay in their residences, citing a strengthening of immigration law enforcement.

The Interior Ministry says that most residential and accommodation owners have respected the 2010 law but some residence owners still did not understand their obligation and also did not respect the law, according to Khmer Times.

“To strengthen immigration law enforcement and to improve the registration of foreigners residing in the country is necessary to ensure security, public order and social safety,” the statement said in the Khmer Times.

The ministry has issued a memorandum containing seven points such as the requirement for all residence owners to report foreigners residing in their property to local police officials in their location within 24 hours. If residential owners are foreigners, they must provide additional information of the people residing in their properties within 24 hours.

The statement added that General Department of Immigration has a responsibility to implement and disseminate the memorandum and its contents to residence owners and all relevant officials around the country, according to the Khmer Times.

Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Kheng announcing the crackdown – Khmer Times