Amnesty International urges global petition for investigation of Thai activist’s abduction
The alleged abduction of Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit in Cambodia, and the inaction and apparent lack of interest on the part of both governments, has left people around the world to demand urgent action by writing a petition to Cambodian PM Hun Sen calling for an “effective, thorough and transparent” investigation into the disappearance.
It also urges people to demand that the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, to which Cambodia is a signatory, be respected.
Wanchalearm is one of 9 Thai activists who sought sanctuary in neighbouring countries after the coup in May 2014 and have been missing in recent years. The remains of two of them were discovered packed with rubble in the Mekong River in 2018.
The human rights monitor has also expressed concern about the possibility that the governments of neighboring countries, including Cambodia, have been colluding with Thailand in recent years to compel the expulsion of political activists who risk human rights abuses if they expulsion. These include Cambodians fleeing persecution for exercising their right to freedom of expression.
It also states that neighbouring countries, including Laos and Vietnam, have not exercised due diligence in investigating the pattern of abductions of Thai nationals whom Thailand has sought to extradite.
The 37 year old Wanchalearm was reportedly abducted from Phnom Penh Street on June 4. His sister says she spoke to him on the phone around 4:30 pm when she heard him say, “I can’t breathe,” and the line went abruptly silent.
Security footage reportedly shows a black Toyota Highlander SUV speeding out of its condominium at about the same time. Like other missing activists, the whereabouts of Wanchalearm are unknown. No ransom request has been made.
Wanchalearm faces sedition charges in Thailand, the most recent filed in 2018 under the Computer Crime Act, alleging that he had posted anti-government material on a Facebook group called “Gu Tong Dai 100 Lan Jak Thaksin Nae Nae Nae Nae” (I will certainly receive 100 million from Thaksin).
Wanchalearm’s Facebook profile states that he is in exile because he supports democracy.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Cambodia soon, reconsider, unless you’re willing to put down US$3,000, a fortune for a backpacker in Southeast Asia. The country wants foreigners to make the deposit at a local bank upon entering to make sure any potential medical or quarantine costs can be met. And that’s just the start.
Even if you have the money, it’s still tricky to get in. Travellers need to have a medical insurance valued over US$50,000 and a health certificate deeming them free of the coronavirus, issued 72 hours before entering the country. Then, they start deducting from the deposit.
Local media say testing may need to be done before a traveller can enter which would be US$100 for a swab test, US$30 for overnight accommodation while results sent to the lab, $30 for food and extra expenses for transportation. This would be taken out of the deposit made at the bank.
Once the travellers has gone through all that rigmarole, then they must self isolate for 14 days at their hotel, reporting to medical officers each day. Another swab test would be done on the 13th day of isolation. In another scenario, where a passenger on the flight tests positive for the coronavirus, then everyone on the flight would need to go into quarantine, with costs involved taken out of the bank deposit. Worse case, those who get sick need to pay all costs involved.
Even death has costs. US$1,500 would used for cremation and funeral costs.
Have a great time in Cambodia!
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
3 students were sent to the police station after tying big white bows to the gate of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. The students called on the Thailand and Cambodia governments to address the abduction of an exiled Thai political activist.
The students were charged for violating the Road Traffic Act by tying the bows, according to Coconuts Bangkok. The Student Union of Thailand posted a live stream yesterday from the protest showing police removing the ribbon and taking students to the police department (below). The group also posted photos of white ribbons tied to objects throughout Bangkok.
Political activist 37 year old Wanchalearm Sataksit was living in exile in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital. The Human Rights Watch claim Sataksit was dragged into a black car last week by a group of armed men and has been missing since. His sister was talking to him at the time on the phone. He ran an anti-government Facebook page. Thai police issued an arrest warrant in 2018 accusing him of violating the Computer-Related Crime Act for writing a post “inciting unrest”.
The Cambodian police announced yesterday that they will investigate Sataksit’s disappearance. The Royal Thai Police has refused to investigate the alleged abduction, one saying “This did not take place on Thai soil … Thai authorities do not have the authority to meddle.”
The former deputy director of the National Intelligence Agency says Thailand doesn’t have the resources to investigate, and urges people not to assume Sataksit has been abducted and killed.
“An abduction is a high-risk operation and needs a superpower nation to do it … Thailand is not a superpower.”
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok | Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post | Human Rights Watch
ที่อนุสาวรีย์ประชาธิปไตย
Posted by สหภาพนักเรียน นิสิต นักศึกษาแห่งประเทศไทย – Student Union of Thailand on Monday, June 8, 2020
Former Miss Universe Thailand speaks up on missing activist
Model and beauty queen Maria Lynn Ehren aka Maria Poonlertlarp spoke up about the case of exiled political activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit, who went missing in Phnom Penh last Thursday, airing her opinions on Instagram. She wrote that Thailand has been “ruled through fear” for as long as she can remember.
“What’s scary is that many exiled Thais have been disappearing and later found dead stuffed with concrete under water… what kind of place are we living in when we cannot simply voice our opinion? Life is diverse and so are opinions. I’m tired of living in fear. Aren’t you? I’m nervous yet excited that people in my country are becoming more vocal. Time for change is near.”
“I am standing together with Thai people, demanding that what is happening is wrong and we want an answer.”
On Monday afternoon, around 30 activists gathered outside the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok, calling on the Cambodian government to help find the missing activist. They were met by an embassy representative who assured them that their message would be passed on to Cambodian PM Hun Sen. The activists say they will return in a week to get an update.
Wanchalearm fled Thailand in 2014 after the military coup and has been a vociferous critic of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration ever since, openly posting his views on Facebook. Now, with his disappearance, many celebrities and influencers are being urged by netizens to pay attention.
Thai actress and UN High Commissioner for Refugees goodwill ambassador Praya Lundberg has come under fire for staying silent on the case, with many accusing her of failing in her duty to speak up.
The actress says she is personally sorry about what’s happened, but that speaking up for the activist is beyond the purview of her humanitarian work at the UNHCR. She also says the case is highly sensitive and complicated.
Her comments have been partly met with disappointment with many netizens insisting that she give up her post.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
