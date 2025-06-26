Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions

PM Paetongtarn meets officials to assess border restrictions' impact on businesses

Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
In a significant move to ease tensions, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) has temporarily relaxed regulations at four border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo province, allowing Thais and Cambodians to cross the border after days of strict closures.

The announcement, made by the Burapha Task Force today, June 26, comes amid increasing calls for a relaxation of the blanket border closures that have been in place since Monday, following a political dispute between the two countries.

The dispute has left locals, farmers, and small-scale traders on both sides of the border struggling the most. As tensions escalated, many complained about being caught in the middle of a largely political conflict that has disrupted their livelihoods. The army’s decision to ease border restrictions is seen as a much-needed relief for the thousands waiting to cross.

The relaxed regulations apply to four key border checkpoints in the area:

According to the army’s announcement, Thais stranded in Cambodia will be allowed to cross into Thailand with their vehicles at Khlong Luek and Khao Din from 8am to 4pm. For those using Taphraya and Nong Preu, the hours are limited to 8am to noon.

The Khlong Luek checkpoint, across from Poipet in Cambodia, is particularly important as it is the main gateway for both people and goods between the two countries. Two-way trade through the five border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo is valued at an impressive 330 million baht daily.

In addition, the army announced that 1,000 Cambodians will be allowed to cross at Khlong Luek and Khao Din to purchase consumer goods on the Thai side. At Taphraya and Nong Preu, up to 300 Cambodians will also be allowed to buy products.

The regulations will allow Cambodians to cross on bicycles only at these four checkpoints. Cambodians will be divided into groups of 300 at Khlong Luek and Khao Din, and 100 at Taphraya and Nong Preu, with specified entry times for each group.

In a visit to Khlong Luek, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with local officials to assess the impact of the border restrictions and find ways to mitigate the damage caused to businesses.

“We want to see the impact of this policy and what the government can do to help,” she said.

Meanwhile, former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited the opposite border region in Oddar Meanchey province on the Cambodian side, where he met with officials and troops stationed there, reported Bangkok Post.

With border crossings temporarily relaxed and trade resuming, local communities on both sides of the border are hopeful that these measures will bring some relief while diplomatic talks continue.

