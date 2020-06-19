Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree
Nearly 100 partygoers have been arrested and charged with violating the emergency decree after police raided a bar in Bangkok in the early hours of this morning. Following a tip-off that an illegal party, involving drugs and alcohol, was being held at the Fake Illusion bar in the Beung Kum district of the capital, 50 officers were sent to check out the situation.
A report in Nation Thailand says they found 96 revellers – 64 male and 32 female – consuming alcohol and dancing to loud music. 4 of them were underage. Tests carried out at the scene revealed the presence of drugs in the urine of 11 male and 12 female partygoers. The authorities also confiscated over 20 bags of what is thought to be methamphetamine pills. The substance has been sent to a lab for confirmation. A search of one of the cars parked in front of the bar uncovered a Beretta handgun and 10 bullets.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Everyone present has been charged with violating the emergency decree, which bans social gatherings during the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Those who have tested positive for drug use are being sent to hospital for additional tests and face further charges related to drug use. The car found at the scene has also been impounded, while police determine the source of the gun.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Woman runs drug syndicate from Bangkok prison
Police cracked down on a drug network allegedly and discovered that it was being run by a female inmate in the Bangkok Remand Prison, using a gold shop to launder more than 3 billion baht in illegal drug money.
The woman, Daorueng Somsaeng, as well as 9 other inmates in various jails and prisons across Thailand, are facing money laundering charges. Police with the Crime Suppression Division raided locations they believe were associated with the drug network in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga and Ranong, catching another 10 alleged members of the network. The Bangkok Post did not report on any drugs found in the raids.
The investigation into the Somsaeng’s ring last year followed police arresting 40 year old Theeraporn Chumuang, a suspect in other domestic assaults, was linked to the major drug syndicate. Police say the man admitted to smuggling drugs into Northern Thailand and distributing them to customers in other provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Clean up Bangkok waterways: Report on littering, get paid
Need some extra cash? Catch someone dumping garbage into Bangkok canals and half the money in fines will go to you. The effort is to clean up the so-called “Venice of East” which has so much trash, city officials say it’s scary. The maximum fine is 10,000 baht, so potentially you could get up to 5,000 baht for one report.
To entice people to get involved in the reporting effect, a graphic was made from the Thai movie poster “Ghost House,” replacing the spirit house hanging from a ghostly hand with a excavator claw picking up garbage.
City spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang posted the graphic on Facebook, asking people to keep an eye out and report on anyone they see littering. He warns that mass amounts of litter can cause flooding, adding that it’s “very scary.”
“It’s in the canal … the more you leave … the more you haunt… the more you risk flood.”
Those reporting on littering incidents need take photos and videos as evidence. If the report doesn’t lead to a fine, the reporter doesn’t get paid. In the first day there weren’t any reports but the hotline is ready and raring to go..
“The case will be sent to the local district office which will contact the person reporting it later to see if they will get the reward.”
To report littering misdemeanours, call the 24 hour hotline 1555.
SOURCE: Khaosod
มันอยู่ในคลอง #ยิ่งทิ้ง_ยิ่งหลอน_ยิ่งเสี่ยงน้ำท่วม ขยะในคลอง เก็บได้วันละ 2️⃣0️⃣ ตัน มัน #สยองมาก!!!.กทม….
Posted by เอิร์ธ พงศกร ขวัญเมือง – Earth Pongsakorn Kwanmuang on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Bangkok
Illegal online gun dealer nabbed in Nonthaburi
Police in Nonthaburi province, on the northern outskirts of Bangkok, arrested a man this morning for selling guns illegally online, and seized 2 firearms found in his possession. Crime Suppression Division police raided a townhouse at Piyawararom housing estate in Bang Bua Thong district, acting on a tip it was the hideout of a man already wanted on an arrest warrant for colluding in the illegal sale of homemade firearms.
The suspect, Prinya Iemlamai, was inside. He was arrested and 2 guns found in the house were seized as evidence. During interrogation, Prinya allegedly admitted to having sold guns via a Line chat group, but denied making them. Police claim they had information handmade guns were being sold illegally via a Line group with more than 1,000 members. Prinya was the main administrator of the group.
The CSD’s commander has instructed police and forensics officers to seek court warrants to search 31 premises in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Sa Kaeo, Tak, Chon Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surat Thani – as part of their continuing investigation.
CSD police subsequently seized many firearms during raids on 14 premises across the country, according to the @csdthai CSD Facebook page.
SOURCE:
