Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree | The Thaiger

Nearly 100 partygoers have been arrested and charged with violating the emergency decree after police raided a bar in Bangkok in the early hours of this morning. Following a tip-off that an illegal party, involving drugs and alcohol, was being held at the Fake Illusion bar in the Beung Kum district of the capital, 50 officers were sent to check out the situation.

A report in Nation Thailand says they found 96 revellers – 64 male and 32 female – consuming alcohol and dancing to loud music. 4 of them were underage. Tests carried out at the scene revealed the presence of drugs in the urine of 11 male and 12 female partygoers. The authorities also confiscated over 20 bags of what is thought to be methamphetamine pills. The substance has been sent to a lab for confirmation. A search of one of the cars parked in front of the bar uncovered a Beretta handgun and 10 bullets.

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Everyone present has been charged with violating the emergency decree, which bans social gatherings during the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Those who have tested positive for drug use are being sent to hospital for additional tests and face further charges related to drug use. The car found at the scene has also been impounded, while police determine the source of the gun.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand