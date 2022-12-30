Connect with us

News

Punk pioneer & avante garde British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81

Published

 on 

Tributes poured in on hearing the news that punk pioneer and British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

In a statement on Twitter, her fashion house said she died “peacefully and surrounded” by her family in Clapham, South London.

Westwood came to public prominence in 1976 for the controversial clothes she made for a boutique that she run with then-boyfriend Malcolm McLaren on London’s King’s Road called SEX.

Westwood deserves just as much credit as McLaren for pioneering the punk movement and the couple’s adeptness to fuse outrageous clothing and music shaped the 1970s UK punk scene which was dominated by McLaren’s band, the Sex Pistols.

The Cheshire-born avante-garde fashion guru and philosopher viewed punk as a way of “seeing if one could put a spoke in the system.” She later went on to dress some of the biggest stars in fashion.

Punk pioneer & avante garde British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81 | News by Thaiger

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler since 1992 said…

“I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.”

Westwood came to prominence with her androgynous designs, slogan T-shirts and irreverent attitude toward the British establishment.

She was a staunch activist and brought causes like climate change onto the catwalk.

The designer was made a Dame for services to fashion in 2006.

Tributes have poured in from the world of fashion, politics and show business.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham said…

“I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood.

“My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time.”

TV presenter Jonathan Ross said…

“RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks, Viv x.”

Singer Boy George, who first met Westwood in the early 1980s, called her “great and inspiring” and “without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion.”

Singer Billy Idol tweeted…

“RIP it will take me a bit to take this in…”.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan wrote on Twitter…

“A sad day, Vivienne Westwood was and will remain a towering figure in British fashion.

“Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values throughout her life.”

In 1981, Westwood held her first proper fashion show remembered as the Pirate Collection, and she continued to use British and French history to inspire her.

By the 2000s, Westwood was designing wedding dresses for the likes of model Dita Von Teese, who dressed in her purple gown to marry singer Marilyn Manson, and Princess Eugenie who wore three Westwood designs for the wedding of Prince William and Catherine.

Her designs were also featured in the 2008 film version of Sex and The City.

As well as climate change, Westwood became a vocal supporter of the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition to the US to face charges under the Espionage Act. In July 2020, she dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage warning over an Assange “stitch up.”

Westwood is survived by her two children, Ben Westwood and Joseph Corré.

Westwood is also a grandmother to Corré’s daughter, Cora.

Punk pioneer & avante garde British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81 | News by Thaiger

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Faraday
2022-12-30 11:21
I've already started a thread about this:    

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Ask an Agent48 seconds ago

How to find the right real estate investment opportunity in Thailand
Thailand21 mins ago

Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend
Economy42 mins ago

Tesco slavery case – police interview 100s of Mae Sot workers
Sponsored6 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Crime2 hours ago

Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Environment2 hours ago

Varawut takes National Parks corruption flack
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Woman who tried to murder her aunty is hospitalised after hit-and-run incident
Destination Guide3 hours ago

Experience luxury living in Laguna Phuket
Entertainment3 hours ago

Beyond the Nose – stand-up comedy in Bangkok
Crime4 hours ago

Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Weather4 hours ago

Rising winds, falling temperatures – the coolest new year in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Police arrest boyfriend of murdered girlfriend dumped in a garbage bin
News5 hours ago

Punk pioneer & avante garde British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81
Thailand6 hours ago

Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Crime6 hours ago

Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending