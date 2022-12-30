Connect with us

Thailand

Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook Nonthawat Wisutthipat

A Russian man crashed his rented black SUV into a motorcycle and killed a Thai motorcycle rider on road in Phuket on Wednesday.

Officers from Chalong Police Station and the Phuket Ruam Jai Rescue Team were notified about the incident at the Chalong Intersection on Patak Road in the Chalong sub-district of Phuket at about 9.20pm, Wednesday, December 28.

The suspect, a 51 year old Russian man, Igor Chub, waited to surrender himself to the officers at the scene but refused to provide accident details to the media.

According to one of the rescuers, the Russian man is a tourist in the province and the car was rented from a local rental shop.

Witnesses told police and media that Chub crashed his black SUV into the motorcycle. The rider, Panuwat Jornpradit, was pronounced dead at the scene. His damaged motorcycle was spotted nearby.

Police suspect the black SUV was driven at a high speed because the front bumper and bonnet were destroyed. The smash also affected two other cars on the road including a minivan and a taxi car. No injuries were reported from those vehicles.

The cause of the accident has not yet been confirmed by the police.

The investigating officer revealed officers would check CCTV cameras near the accident scene before issuing charges against the Russian suspect.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-12-30 10:44
It is very obvious that the SUV is on very high speed. Looking at the impact it could be easily not less than 120km/hr speed, tossing out the motorcycle rider. And not sure if the rider is properly geared. 
socal
2022-12-30 10:53
12 minutes ago, Pajapelto said: It is sad so many people die on the roads of Thailand! Many if this could be avoided!   No speeding, no drugs, no alcohol and proper knowledge of traffic rules! Proper vehicle with good working…
Viggen840
2022-12-30 11:28
It will be interesting to read the result of the blood-alcohol test unless, of course, this person manages to do a Red Bull and pay his way out of it.
Viggen840
2022-12-30 11:31
35 minutes ago, socal said: No speeding, no drugs, no alcohol and proper knowledge of traffic rules! You mean there are rules that people are supposed to abide by? The blatant disregard for observance of basic safety on the roads…
Henry
2022-12-30 11:40
This only made the news because it was a foreign driver. Very few tourists rent cars. The bike does look as though it was struck from behind which wouldn’t be a surprise given how few motorcycles have rear lights. it’s…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend
Economy33 mins ago

Tesco slavery case – police interview 100s of Mae Sot workers
Crime2 hours ago

Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Sponsored6 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Environment2 hours ago

Varawut takes National Parks corruption flack
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman who tried to murder her aunty is hospitalised after hit-and-run incident
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Destination Guide3 hours ago

Experience luxury living in Laguna Phuket
Entertainment3 hours ago

Beyond the Nose – stand-up comedy in Bangkok
Crime4 hours ago

Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Weather4 hours ago

Rising winds, falling temperatures – the coolest new year in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Police arrest boyfriend of murdered girlfriend dumped in a garbage bin
News5 hours ago

Punk pioneer & avante garde British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81
Thailand6 hours ago

Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Crime6 hours ago

Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Video7 hours ago

Man jumped from 3rd floor of Phuket airport | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending