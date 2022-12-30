Thailand
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
A Russian man crashed his rented black SUV into a motorcycle and killed a Thai motorcycle rider on road in Phuket on Wednesday.
Officers from Chalong Police Station and the Phuket Ruam Jai Rescue Team were notified about the incident at the Chalong Intersection on Patak Road in the Chalong sub-district of Phuket at about 9.20pm, Wednesday, December 28.
The suspect, a 51 year old Russian man, Igor Chub, waited to surrender himself to the officers at the scene but refused to provide accident details to the media.
According to one of the rescuers, the Russian man is a tourist in the province and the car was rented from a local rental shop.
Witnesses told police and media that Chub crashed his black SUV into the motorcycle. The rider, Panuwat Jornpradit, was pronounced dead at the scene. His damaged motorcycle was spotted nearby.
Police suspect the black SUV was driven at a high speed because the front bumper and bonnet were destroyed. The smash also affected two other cars on the road including a minivan and a taxi car. No injuries were reported from those vehicles.
The cause of the accident has not yet been confirmed by the police.
The investigating officer revealed officers would check CCTV cameras near the accident scene before issuing charges against the Russian suspect.
