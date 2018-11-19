World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School | The Thaiger

Phuket
World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School
On Sunday, November 18, world-famous Buddhist Scholar Dr. B. Alan Wallace took time out of his two-day seminar to officially open UWC Thailand’s on-campus Mindfulness Centre. His visit attracted more than 300 participants, and underpins UWCT’s perspective that mindfulness is integral to a 21st-century education.
The UWCT Mindfulness Centre is used daily for secular mindfulness practice by classes ranging from Nursery to Grade 12, where students explore how to ‘pay attention to the present moment, on purpose, with kindness and curiosity.
Mindfulness at UWCT also goes beyond the students and is embedded into how the school’s teachers teach. It requires staff to be grounded in present moment awareness with an attitude of non-judgment, kindness, and curiosity.
“Mindfulness is integral to a UWCT education, and has been an on-going focus since the school was founded in 2008. When deciding where to locate the new centre, we chose the entrance of the school so that it would be the first thing guests at UWCT encountered and enquired about,” explained Jason McBride, UWCT’s Head of School.
“It highlights our commitment to integrating mindfulness into campus life with a dedicated space for practicing,” explains UWCT’s Mindfulness Mentor Kru Lucy Keller.
Ordained by the Dalai Lama after spending 14 years training as a Buddhist monk, Wallace (Stanford University) has dedicated the last 40 years to philosophical study, Buddhism, and teaching. His translations, popular publications, talks, and academic essays give testimony to his fervent desire to learn.
Wallace continually seeks innovative ways to integrate Buddhist contemplative practices with Western science to advance the study of the mind.
Dr. B. Alan Wallace is joined by the school’s Head, Jason McBride for the official opening
Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets
More than 100 Chinese-speaking Thai tour guides have today protested and filed an official complaint to tour companies to stop supporting illegal tour guides. The complaints have become a regular fixture in the PR game between tour guides and the provincial officials.
This morning about 100 Chinese-speaking Phuket tour guides protested by walking along the road in Wichit and handing out letters to tours companies not to support illegal tour guides.
The leaflet stated states “to every tour company in Phuket”.
“Your companies have brought a lot of Chinese tourists to Phuket which generates a lot of income. We thank you that you are supporting Phuket tourism.”
“There is a lot of news that speaks about illegal tour guides who have stolen our jobs. We are now in trouble as tours guiding is a reserved occupation for Thai people only.”
“Any tour operator who breaks the law shall be fined up to 500,000 baht. We hope that we will get cooperation from you.”
Man arrested over murder of woman in Mai Khao
The Tha Chatchai Police have arrested a man who has admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend in Mai Khao.
A man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in Mai Khao on November 7 before escaping. Police believe the violent act was brought about over jealousy. The two had been together for only three months.
The Tha Chatchai Police today revealed that they have arrested 69 year old Somboon Saelao who was a wanted suspect following the arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on November 8 for “intent to murder”.
Somboon admitted he used a sharp impliment, similar to scissors, and stabbed at 55 year old Orrathai Fonghoay. He then told police he threw his weapon into the sea at Sarasin Bridge before escaping to Phang Nga.
Somboon told police that, on that day of the murder, he tried to convince Ms Orrathai to return home with him. He said Ms Orrathai made disparaging comments about his penis which made him angry. So he used a sharp tool that he was carrying with him and stabbed Ms Orrathai to death.
Ceremonies for the 47 victims held today – Phoenix
The Phoenix is expected to be brought up on to the land at the Rattanachai Shipyard in the next two days. Forensic Police are now inspecting the boat while a Buddhist ceremony was held for the 47 victims today.
At 10.30am today at Rassada Pier, where the Phoenix is being temporary parked, the ceremony was led by the Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat and the Deputy Chinese Consul-General in Songkhla, and Director of the China Consulate-General in Phuket Li Chun Foo, and guests. A Buddhism ceremony was held with nine monks praying for the 47 victims who died in the disaster.
The Forensic Police are now inspecting the boat as it sits in the water at Rassada Pier. Staffers and engineers at Rattanachai Shipyard are preparing the area for the Phoenix to be craned out onto the hardstand area, which is expected in the next two days. Rattanachai Shipyard is 500 metres from the Rassada Pier.
Officers revealed that bags of sand will be used to balance the boat before bringing it out of the water. (The Thaiger isn’t aware why the bags of sand are necessary but are trying to find out)
