Jomtien’s Jetski rapist arrested after attack on 14 year old girl | The Thaiger

Jomtien’s Jetski rapist arrested after attack on 14 year old girl
An 18 year old man, who was staffing a jetski and beach equipment rental business a on Jomtien Beach south of Pattaya, has been arrested for the rape of a minor.
The original story about the offense HERE.
He gave the victim 40 baht following the rape, after promising her 500 baht before the incident. He said she had smiled when he asked her for sex. He says he believes that indicated consent.
Pattaya police succeeded in following 18 year old Adisak to his accommodation in the Klong Dan district of Samut Prakan, south east of Bangkok, where he was arrested on Saturday.
The Pattaya police chief says Adisak had talked to the 14 year old girl and offered her 500 baht for her time. Once inside his tent he asked for sex. When she smiled he raped her, according to the police report.
After he had finished he gave her only 40 baht. He claims that this was what caused her to go to the police, according to the Sanook report.
Pol Col Apichai said it was a serious offence and that Adisak was being charged with rape of a girl under 15 and illegally detaining a minor.
SOURCE: Sanook
Pattaya beaches remain a disgrace despite 429 million baht clean-up
PHOTOS: Facebook/Pattaya News
Pattaya News has reported about the state of the beach along the Pattaya foreshore saying hundreds of millions of baht has been spent on adding new sand to the beaches but the area still looks a dirty mess.
“What should be a stunning natural attraction for tourists is a continuing disgrace,” reports the Pattaya News.
They report that authorities have so far spent 429 million baht to restore and widen the beaches but there appears to be no budget available to clean up the rubbish of groom the beaches.
Pictures are circulating of tourists coming ashore onto dirty, rubbish-strewn beaches. Pattaya News reports that the refurbishment of the Pattaya foreshore, due to finish at the end of the year, was now 80% complete.
SOURCE: เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News
Meeting in Pattaya addresses Chinese tourism drop-off
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
The Tourism Authority of Thailand, and its regional offices, are very good at painting a happy face, even as the numbers and trends are heading in the opposite direction of their planned growth in tourist arrivals. In Phuket, for example, where there’s been a big drop off in Chinese tourists, the local TAT is quoting an official drop of less than 10% (without providing information about how they measure it), whereas local hotels and tour operators are saying the drop has been more like 50% plus.
Sophon Cable TV in Pattaya is suggesting that tourism officials in Chonburi are in the same denial about the tourist crisis in Pattaya and surrounding tourist hot-spots. They are reporting that tour operators say Chinese visitors to Pattaya were down 60%.
But the Chonburi and Pattaya TAT officials say this was not the case. According to Sophon Cable, they were putting a rosy spin on the reality. Whilst they accept that third quarter arrivals of Chinese in Pattaya this year were down, year-on-year, the situation could be explained in part due to less Chinese visitors coming on group tours.
They said that there are increasing numbers of Chinese, known as “FIT” travellers (Free and Independent Travellers), that are organising their own trips and more difficult to measure.
Sophon Cable reported a meeting at Garden Seaview Resort where numbers were crunched and opinions heard. TAT officials, local businessmen and tour operators attended the gathering.
Some operators claimed Chinese visitors were down 60%.
But Amphai Sakdanukoonjit from Chonburi Tourism and Sports reported to the meeting that last year 17 million tourists visited Chonburi and 14.6 million came to Pattaya. Figures up to August this year show that there really isn’t all that much difference in last year and this when it comes to tourist numbers and tourist spending. But she conceded that safety, especially water safety, was of concern to the Chinese.
The meeting was told that 40% of all tourist deaths in Thailand were Chinese tourists. Other measures, like easier visa on arrival, would help the situation, said Amphai.
Others told the meeting that figures for tourism were up in the earlier part of 2018. But since then the drop off in Chinese tourism has meant a third quarter fall of at least 10-12%.
Amphai Sakdanukoonjit, Chonburi Tourism and Sports
14 yo allegedly raped at knifepoint in Pattaya
Police in Jomtien are investigating the alleged rape of a 14 year old girl at a beach south of Pattaya last night. Police say it is a well lit area but only have information that the rapist was a 20 – 25 year old with facial tattoos.
Sanook is reporting that the incident happened in a water sports zone where there are five jetskis kept.
The 14 year old says she was with friends when the man offered them 500 baht for sex. They group refused but the man then allegedly grabbed “Yui” and dragged her away to a nearby tent.
Her friends claim the man had a knife so they felt powerless to intervene. After the alleged rape took place the group reported the matter to the police. Sanook reports that a tent had already been put away when they arrived at the scene.
Investigating policeman, Capt Weerayut Kangkala, says that the victim was raped without a condom and given 40 baht after the encounter.
CCTV is being studied to help identify the man responsible.
SOURCE: Sanook
