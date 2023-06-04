5,000 baht reward for missing Macaw parrot in Pattaya

A reward of 5,000 baht has been announced for anyone who can help locate a missing Macaw parrot in Pattaya, Thailand. The blue and gold parrot, named Thong, escaped from its cage near Soi Siam Country Club in East Pattaya on Friday at around 8.30am.

Thong is quite large, comparable in size to an average housecat, and has a yellow belly. According to The Pattaya News, the parrot answers to its name.

If you happen to spot Thong, please contact 0875355202 to claim the 5,000 baht reward. The parrot was reportedly sighted at Jomtien Beach on June 3, suggesting it might currently be in the Jomtien area.

The owner of the parrot is eager to be reunited with their beloved pet and is hoping that the reward will encourage people to be on the lookout for Thong. The blue and gold Macaw is a striking bird, and its size and colouring should make it relatively easy to spot.

Macaws are known for their intelligence and strong bond with their owners. Visitors in the Pattaya and Jomtien areas are asked to keep an eye out for Thong and report any sightings to the provided contact number.

In the meantime, the search continues for the missing Macaw, with the hope that the reward will bring about a happy reunion between the bird and its owner.