Bangkok cops detain 56 in drug-fuelled karaoke party crackdown

Photo by Khaosod.

Bangkok cops arrested 56 individuals, including 23 Chinese tourists, after raiding a private party at the Diamond KTV Club. The suspects face charges ranging from drug possession to illegal stay and firearm possession.

At the venue, located within the Meria massage shop on New Petchaburi Road, Chinese tourists were illegally provided with after-hours karaoke services, starting from 10pm until morning. The charges filed against them include drug-related offences, unauthorised stay in Thailand, and firearm possession.

Consequently, officers from Makkasan police station detained all of the Chinese tourists and took them into custody, reported KhaoSod.

The detainees were transported in three separate police vehicles from Makkasan, Phaya Thai, and Nang Loeng police stations, with each vehicle carrying eight detainees. They were to be handed over to the Ratchada Criminal Court, except for one individual who had to be taken to the Phranakhon Nuea Municipal Court due to overstaying their residence permit.

Police Major General Adthaphon Wangsiripiriya, Commander Division 1, stated that they were taking the arrests seriously, and all 56 individuals would be handed over to the Ratchada Criminal Court. The charges were divided into 52 drug possession cases, three overstaying residence permits, and one firearm possession case. The court will issue further orders in relation to the travel documents of the detainees.

Yesterday, it was reported that Police officers of Makkasan station were reassigned following an illegal drug raid at a Chinese nightclub in Bangkok‘s Petchaburi area. A committee has been formed by the Commander-in-chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 to investigate any potential misconduct and relevant benefits received by officers.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Athaphon Wongsiripri-da, the commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, issued transfer orders for Police Major Jirin Lamluek, the Makkasan Police station director, and Police Captain Punchrasmi Choti, the deputy investigation officer, to serve at the Center for Metropolitan Police Operations, effective immediately.