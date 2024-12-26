20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami

Published: 15:33, 26 December 2024
20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami
Photo courtesy of Chai Shop Films

Two decades after the catastrophic Indian Ocean Tsunami, communities along Thailand’s Andaman coast, including Phuket, gathered today, Boxing Day, to honour the lives lost and reflect on the lessons learned from that fateful day in 2004. The disaster claimed an estimated 230,000 to 280,000 lives across multiple countries, with Thailand designating December 26 as National Disaster Prevention Day in its wake.

In Thailand alone, 5,078 lives were confirmed lost, 8,457 people injured, and 3,716 missing, presumed dead. Phang Nga bore the brunt of the tragedy, with over 4,100 confirmed fatalities, including 2,213 foreign tourists. In Phuket, 259 deaths were recorded, but hundreds remain unaccounted for.

Eyewitnesses recalled the tsunami’s terrifying power.

“Patong was severely affected. The water reached as high as a three-storey building,” said Weerawit Kruesombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Association.

Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri narrowly escaped the waves, which struck at 10.40am.

“The devastation was beyond words—overturned cars, scattered debris, and so many lives lost.”

Locals like Khun Bo vividly remember the chaos.

“The sea receded so far back the beach was dry. Minutes later, the waves returned with incredible force. I climbed a tree and clung on for hours.”

20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Today, Phuket boasts enhanced tsunami defences, including 13 warning towers along its west coast and a buoy detection system offering up to 2.5 hours’ warning. Regular evacuation drills and community education initiatives aim to prevent a repeat of 2004’s tragedy, reported The Phuket News.

Yet concerns linger.

“Sometimes the buoys fail. We need better inland warning systems and evacuation plans.”

Mayor Chalermsak emphasised the importance of preparedness.

“Our rescue teams are well-trained, and warning systems are tested weekly. We’ve come a long way since 2004.”

While the pain of the past endures, survivors and officials are united in their resolve to protect future generations from such devastation.

An Australian father still mourns his teenage son lost to the waves 20 years ago. As the ocean roared back with walls of water up to 30 metres high, the 67 year old Aussie dad tried desperately to protect his son who had Down’s syndrome. Holding his son against a hotel pillar, the man was swept away by the sheer force of the wave.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

