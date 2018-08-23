Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

National
Hua Hin
Flooding in Phuket, Phetchaburi and Mae Hong Son
PHOTO: Samkong underpass, Phuket – Newshawk
Bad weather has hit Phang Nga and Phuket this morning whilst the flooding waters from the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi are now reaching the main business district.
In Phuket the major arteries are being clogged by flooding waters creating havoc for this morning’s peak hour. The Marine Office has issued a warning for boats heading to sea today. Rain started around 3am and continued until at least 9am with a couple of key major downpours drifting in from the west. The island’s main artery, Thepkasattri Road has had heavy flooding on the way into Phuket Town. Also around the island’s busy Samkong underpass intersection.
Meanwhile, sandbags are being piled up along the banks of Phetchaburi River in Phetchaburi province’s economic zone as water levels are getting dangerously high.
The Muang Phetchaburi Municipality also flew a red flag yesterday to alert local residents that the situation was getting serious.
“Relevant authorities had updated locals about the situation in advance,” Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikulya said, adding that conditions at Kaeng Krachan Dam, located in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district, were “most critical”.
The dam has been brimming over for weeks now, and though it has been discharging up to 22.75 million cubic metres of water daily, it was still 109 per cent full as of yesterday.
Runoffs from the dam have been flowing into the Phetchaburi River, which runs through several districts before draining into the sea. As of yesterday, the river’s water level was about 39 per cent higher at a measuring station in Muang district.
The authorities have been doing their best to keep the heart of Phetchaburi town dry by erecting temporary 40 to 60-centimetre flood barriers along the banks of the river. The officials have also been pumping water into the sea, while boats are being provided to help locals get around where floods are high. The Phetchaburi Technical College also announced that it would stay closed for two days so students do not have to wade their way to classes.
Further north, Mae Hong Son Governor Sirirat Choom-upakan warned locals to beware of possible landslides. His warning came after several days of continuous rain. He said the areas most at risk were 30 villages in Mae Sariang district, 15 villages in Sop Moei district, 36 villages in Khun Yuam district and 27 villages in Mae La Noi district.
Sirirat said he had ordered all district offices to monitor conditions for possible flash floods and landslides. If officials believe a landslide is imminent, they should have villagers evacuated immediately, the governor added.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Centipedes “if you aggravate them they will bite”
In the wake of the death of the woman on Tuesday following a centipede bite on Sunday, we’re tried to find more concrete information about centipedes. Finding specific information about these creatures is little difficult so we share some links to kick off your research.
An article from the Pattaya Unlimited blog warns that there are some centipedes that have a fearsome reputation…
If you happen to come across one of these centipedes in Thailand, treat it with caution, if you aggravate them they will bite, they have specially adapted front legs which act as pincers, they use these to catch their prey and then inject it with venom to kill it. The centipede will use these same pincer like legs to bite you.
A Trip Advisor writer Bruce J shared his thoughts in a blog too.
The centipedes can grow up to 6 or 8″. I have deliberately left these to last as whilst not deadly, these are the most unpleasant critter you might encounter. They invariably sting if they come into contact with human flesh and the pain will ruin your holiday. You will spend 4 days in bed with excruciating pain that not even a shot of morphine will take the edge of. Centipedes, thankfully, like damp places and you are only likely to see them at very rural hotels, though like Scorpions, they can find their way into a bedroom even under closed sliding class windows. They are also difficult to kill, often attempting to kill one only creates another! Same as Scorpions, check where you put your feet, shake out shoes.
If you are bitten by one of these ‘nasties’ you should immediately seek medical treatment and, if you get the chance, catch the centipede so it can be identified. Don’t get bitten a second time though!!
There are many sub-species of centipedes living in parts of Thailand but the ‘giant centipede’ can move very fast and inflict a very nasty sting if provoked.
Here is some very specific information about the genus of centipedes in this part of the world, virtually all land areas around and within the Indian Ocean, all of Tropical and Subtropical Asia, HERE.
New driving laws almost ready for Cabinet consideration
With this year’s new year festivities only four months away, the government is keen to get new driving laws enshrined and operational to help avoid another holiday festival where Thais, expats and tourists, wipe themselves out on the Kingdom’s roads.
The Nation is reporting that a revamping of fines and jail terms for Thai motorists driving without a licence will soon be submitted to the Cabinet and then on to the National Legislative Assembly for approval.
The proposal to update the law has elicited a lot of comment in Thai social media where a controversy rages over potentially hefty fine increases and longer prison terms for offenders. The update is intended to bring more discipline to on-the-road behaviour and improve overall administrative procedures by amending and then combining the Vehicle Act 1979 and the Land Transport Act 1979.
Some netizens have suggested amendments could leave loopholes that would enable rogue traffic police to prey on motorists.
The proposed update carries much harsher punishments, including a maximum fine of 50,000 baht and a possible jail term of up to three months for those driving without a licence, which compares with the current penalty of a maximum 1,000 baht fine and a possible jail term of up to one month.
Those caught driving after their licences were invalidated or revoked or had been suspended or confiscated would face the same fine as those driving without licences, compared to the current penalty of a 2,000 baht fine. Drivers who failed to present a valid licence when requested would be fined up to 10,000 baht – ten times higher than the current penalty.
The Deputy national police spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen says the changes would be better able to address current driving behaviour. He says police were ready to enforce the amended law, which he also hails as being useful in promoting road safety and effective in disciplining motorists.
Krissana said the initial period after the law was implemented would see an emphasis on public education about the new regulations. Krissana says the amended law, once approved by the NLA, would be published in the Royal Gazette.
SOURCE: The Nation
