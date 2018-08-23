Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

PHOTO: Samkong underpass, Phuket – Newshawk

Bad weather has hit Phang Nga and Phuket this morning whilst the flooding waters from the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi are now reaching the main business district.

In Phuket the major arteries are being clogged by flooding waters creating havoc for this morning’s peak hour. The Marine Office has issued a warning for boats heading to sea today. Rain started around 3am and continued until at least 9am with a couple of key major downpours drifting in from the west. The island’s main artery, Thepkasattri Road has had heavy flooding on the way into Phuket Town. Also around the island’s busy Samkong underpass intersection.

Meanwhile, sandbags are being piled up along the banks of Phetchaburi River in Phetchaburi province’s economic zone as water levels are getting dangerously high.

The Muang Phetchaburi Municipality also flew a red flag yesterday to alert local residents that the situation was getting serious.

“Relevant authorities had updated locals about the situation in advance,” Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikulya said, adding that conditions at Kaeng Krachan Dam, located in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district, were “most critical”.

The dam has been brimming over for weeks now, and though it has been discharging up to 22.75 million cubic metres of water daily, it was still 109 per cent full as of yesterday.