Man kills grandmother with hoe and knife in Bueng Kan

A 47 year old man, identified as Som, attacked his grandmother with a hoe and a knife, leading to her death in front of their home. Neighbours subdued him before police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police in Sri Wilai district, Bueng Kan province, responded to an emergency call reporting a violent incident involving an elderly woman. The attack occurred yesterday afternoon around 1.40pm. On arrival, the police found that Som had brutally assaulted his 83 year old grandmother, resulting in severe injuries.

At the scene, officers discovered the elderly woman with grievous wounds to her head and face, inflicted by a hoe. Family members and neighbours had already rushed her to Sri Wilai Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Som was restrained by the community and had sustained injuries from the altercation. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment before being detained for questioning.

Witnesses revealed that the tragedy unfolded when the elderly woman left her house to collect vegetables for cooking. As she was returning home, her grandson, who lives next door, began following her in a frenzied state.

Without warning, he struck her on the neck with a hoe, causing her to collapse. He then hit her face twice more with the same tool. After rendering her unconscious, he entered the house to retrieve a knife and returned to inflict further injuries on her face.

Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, managed to overpower Som and held him until the police arrived. Police confiscated the blood-stained hoe and knife used in the attack, reported KhaoSod.

One of the neighbours recounted the horrifying scene.

“We heard her screams and rushed over. By the time we got there, she was already severely injured, and Som was still attacking her with the knife.”

Som is currently in police custody, and a full investigation is underway. Police will conduct further interrogations to determine the motive behind the attack and any contributing factors. Initial reports suggest that Som might have been under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident.