Connect with us

Phuket

VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods

Published

 on 

Images via Twitter user @iikormaisab

Floodwater is being pumped out of Phuket Airport and surrounding areas following heavy rainfall. No flights have been cancelled yet but the airport has requested passengers to arrive three to four hours before their scheduled departure time.

“Heavy rain in Phuket province has resulted in flooding at Phuket Airport. Urgent remedial action is being taken in all flooded areas,” said Phuket Information Centre via social media.

Anyone planning on travelling through Phuket International Airport can call the number 0-7635-1111 for enquiries or if they require assistance.

Photos of a condominium carpark near the airport in Thalang district reveal many cars completely submerged in the flood. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s Phuket office has been called in to pump out the floodwater.

More than 40 cars and 20 motorbikes were damaged in the flood.

A Susco gas station in front of Mueang Thalang School, near the airport, is also badly flooded.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew visited the flood sites to offer assistance to victims.

SOURCE: KhaoSod, สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand31 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
Crime1 hour ago

10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
World1 hour ago

North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
Sponsored2 days ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Crime2 hours ago

Elephant invades home and steals fermented fish in eastern Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Deputy Mayor says Pattaya’s Walking Street makeover almost finished
Thailand3 hours ago

Virus expert tells Thailand’s masses to top up for pandemic fight
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
South3 hours ago

52 kilometre car chase for suspects with millions of meth pills in South Thailand
Politics3 hours ago

UPDATE: German activist gets a warning from Thailand police
Crime4 hours ago

Thai woman forced into prostitution in Dubai seeks help for 3 imprisoned friends
Thailand4 hours ago

Officers face 50 years in jail for soliciting bribes from erotic massage parlour
Politics4 hours ago

Prayut returns PM’s car to Government House
Hot News4 hours ago

Anti-Thai government group plans to hold rally despite bad timing
Economy5 hours ago

Thailand to host APEC CEO Summit 2022 with a focus on post-Covid economies
Destination Guide5 hours ago

Bangkok’s most expensive neighbourhoods 2022
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending