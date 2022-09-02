VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods

Floodwater is being pumped out of Phuket Airport and surrounding areas following heavy rainfall. No flights have been cancelled yet but the airport has requested passengers to arrive three to four hours before their scheduled departure time.

“Heavy rain in Phuket province has resulted in flooding at Phuket Airport. Urgent remedial action is being taken in all flooded areas,” said Phuket Information Centre via social media.

Anyone planning on travelling through Phuket International Airport can call the number 0-7635-1111 for enquiries or if they require assistance.

Photos of a condominium carpark near the airport in Thalang district reveal many cars completely submerged in the flood. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s Phuket office has been called in to pump out the floodwater.

More than 40 cars and 20 motorbikes were damaged in the flood.

A Susco gas station in front of Mueang Thalang School, near the airport, is also badly flooded.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew visited the flood sites to offer assistance to victims.

