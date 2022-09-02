Virus expert tells Thailand’s masses to top up for pandemic fight

One of Thailand’s top virologists last night insisted that it is vital everyone in the kingdom tops up on their vaccination jabs with a booster shot to defeat Covid-19.

Dr Yong Poovorawan likened getting vaccinated to training the body’s immune system to become a frontline soldier in fighting off invading diseases.

“The Covid-19 virus does not just invade our body head-on, but also mutates or disguises itself, so the soldiers cannot identify it as a threat and the virus eventually sneaks past our defence. “This means you can contract Covid-19 no matter how many jabs you have had.”

The 71 year old physician is encouraging Thailand’s masses to get a booster to help build up their defences further.

“Booster shots have proven to be highly effective in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalisation, and death, especially among the ‘608’ group.”

The 608 group Dr Yong is referring to are those people aged 60 and above, patients with severe chronic diseases, and women 12 weeks or more into their pregnancy.

“Those whose immunity cannot be boosted via vaccines, such as patients with chronic kidney disease and those on immunosuppressants, are advised to opt for the long-acting antibody, which is now widely available in Thailand.”

SOURCE: Nation