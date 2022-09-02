Connect with us

Thailand

Virus expert tells Thailand’s masses to top up for pandemic fight

Published

 on 

One of Thailand’s top virologists last night insisted that it is vital everyone in the kingdom tops up on their vaccination jabs with a booster shot to defeat Covid-19.

Dr Yong Poovorawan likened getting vaccinated to training the body’s immune system to become a frontline soldier in fighting off invading diseases.

“The Covid-19 virus does not just invade our body head-on, but also mutates or disguises itself, so the soldiers cannot identify it as a threat and the virus eventually sneaks past our defence. “This means you can contract Covid-19 no matter how many jabs you have had.”

The 71 year old physician is encouraging Thailand’s masses to get a booster to help build up their defences further.

“Booster shots have proven to be highly effective in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalisation, and death, especially among the ‘608’ group.”

The 608 group Dr Yong is referring to are those people aged 60 and above, patients with severe chronic diseases, and women 12 weeks or more into their pregnancy.

“Those whose immunity cannot be boosted via vaccines, such as patients with chronic kidney disease and those on immunosuppressants, are advised to opt for the long-acting antibody, which is now widely available in Thailand.”

SOURCE: Nation

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand31 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
Crime1 hour ago

10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
World1 hour ago

North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
Sponsored2 days ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Crime2 hours ago

Elephant invades home and steals fermented fish in eastern Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Deputy Mayor says Pattaya’s Walking Street makeover almost finished
Thailand3 hours ago

Virus expert tells Thailand’s masses to top up for pandemic fight
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
South3 hours ago

52 kilometre car chase for suspects with millions of meth pills in South Thailand
Politics3 hours ago

UPDATE: German activist gets a warning from Thailand police
Crime4 hours ago

Thai woman forced into prostitution in Dubai seeks help for 3 imprisoned friends
Thailand4 hours ago

Officers face 50 years in jail for soliciting bribes from erotic massage parlour
Politics4 hours ago

Prayut returns PM’s car to Government House
Hot News4 hours ago

Anti-Thai government group plans to hold rally despite bad timing
Economy5 hours ago

Thailand to host APEC CEO Summit 2022 with a focus on post-Covid economies
Destination Guide5 hours ago

Bangkok’s most expensive neighbourhoods 2022
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending