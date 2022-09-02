South
52 kilometre car chase for suspects with millions of meth pills in South Thailand
Highway Police were sent on a wild goose chase in South Thailand this week in a mission to catch three drug suspects.
The police reported on Wednesday that they had chased a car from the Lang Suan district of Chumphon province, all the way to Than Chana district in Surat Thani province, totalling 52 kilometres.
The police found two million meth pills in the car. The driver, 21 year old Naris ‘Petch’ Petchkam, admitted to police that he had planned to deliver the pills to a woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat, another southern province.
He also admitted that he has been paid 40,000 baht for each time he has transported drugs. He claimed that he had successfully transported drugs twice before.
The three suspects now face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drug, and police are continuing to investigate the driver’s connections.
This news comes after a series of other meth busts across Thailand, notably in Phuket in the last month. Police seized 69,182 meth pills in a crackdown in Phuket and seven upper southern provinces from August 22-26. The upper southern provinces that police raided were: Krabi, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong, and Surat Thani. The police also seized 1,083 grammes of crystal meth.
Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all of Southeast Asia, where the synthetic drug trade is booming.
Last year alone, more than one billion meth pills were seized in east and Southeast Asia, according to a report released by the United Nations. It is considered the “drug of greatest concern” in the region by the UN.
In April, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They had seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket Express
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Elephant invades home and steals fermented fish in eastern Thailand
Deputy Mayor says Pattaya’s Walking Street makeover almost finished
Virus expert tells Thailand’s masses to top up for pandemic fight
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
52 kilometre car chase for suspects with millions of meth pills in South Thailand
UPDATE: German activist gets a warning from Thailand police
Thai woman forced into prostitution in Dubai seeks help for 3 imprisoned friends
Officers face 50 years in jail for soliciting bribes from erotic massage parlour
Prayut returns PM’s car to Government House
Anti-Thai government group plans to hold rally despite bad timing
Thailand to host APEC CEO Summit 2022 with a focus on post-Covid economies
Bangkok’s most expensive neighbourhoods 2022
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Thailand1 day ago
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
-
Thailand3 days ago
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
-
Crime3 days ago
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
-
Thailand2 days ago
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Recent comments: