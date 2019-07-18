UPDATE: Search for Filipinos lost off Freedom Beach, Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
UPDATE: Search for Filipinos lost off Freedom Beach, Phuket
PHOTO: siangtai.com
Officials are still trying to push on with a search for two Filipino tourists who were washed out to sea by waves at Freedom Beach in Phuket last night around 5pm. With nearly 24 hours having passed since the pair’s disappearances grave fears are now held for their survival.
Conditions have been quite rough and squally for most of Thursday. Freedom beach is also bordered with rocky cliffs making searching difficult north or south of the shores of the beach.
12 Filipino tourists were visiting the Beach, between Patong and Karon on the island’s west coast, and were playing in the shallows despite quite strong winds and big waves.
Lifeguards from the nearby Patong Beach and rescuers from the Kusoldham Phuket Rescue Foundation rushed to search for the two but the search had to be called off due to the failing light and the waves up to 2 metres.
Patong Bay Watch volunteers resumed the search this morning in two boats. There has so far been no sighting of the two missing Filipinos.
Freedom Beach in much better weather
Fire destroys 12 shops in Patong market
PHOTOS: Siam Rath
A fire at a market in Patong early this morning has caused damages estimated at 1 billion baht in value. Five fire trucks raced to the scene at the SB Plaza on Rat-U-Thit road at about 2am. It took firefighters an hour to bring the fire under control.
12 shops were destroyed. No one was injured in the blaze.
At this stage police speculate that the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit. It was raining sporadically last night.
TMD issues a new weather warning for tropical storm Danas
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued another warning about tropical storm Danas since saying it’s on the move, from the Philippines’ Luzon, north and north-eastward into the East China Sea. The storm appears headed for Taiwan and likely to dump plenty of heavy rain on the way.
The storm is ‘sucking’ in moisture from the Indian Ocean across southern Thailand, causing additional rain in the southern and central provinces.
The influence of DANAS will intensify the monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on July 18 and 19 brining outbreaks of heavy rain to the South, the East and the lower Central regions of Thailand.
“People should beware of flash floods and water runoff, according to the warning.”
TMD advises that all ships proceed with caution, and small boats remain ashore.
Possible isolated heavy rains are forecast for…
July 18
Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
July 19
Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
A Facebook post in the “Phuket People Voice“ page has published the photos of two Australians who reported to Kaon police after being ‘ripped off’ in a van ride from the airport to their Kata hotel.
A policeman at Karon says… “An Australian citizen came to report the situation in Karon saying that they ‘called’ (hired) a van from Phuket Airport to send them to their hotel at Kata. Arriving at the hotel, the driver demanded 3,000 baht for the journey, which is a very high price.“
That’s 1,500 baht each.
The distance from Phuket International Airport to the Kata area is approximately 46-47 kilometres, which should usually cost 800-1000 baht max. Advertised prices at the airport say the maximum price for a private minibus from the airport to Kata/Karon is 1,600 baht. Other advertised services at the airport say you can catch a min-bus, with other passengers, for 200 baht to Kata/Karon. A taxi from the airport has a rate set at 1,000 baht, 500 baht each for the two Australians.
Facebook users have been happy to share their opinions, some saying that by doing this “you destroy the image of Phuket tourism”.
