Phuket
UPDATE: Phuket’s Narong visits recovering German tourist in hospital
UPDATE
As Barbara Lange recovers in Bangkok Hospital Phuket after she went missing for a week, Phuket’s Governor Narong has paid Barbara and her family a visit yesterday. The governor reportedly went to the hospital with other officials, and the group presented Barbara and her family with flowers.
The 76 year old woman first went missing from a hotel in Phuket’s Thalang district on May 9. Last week it was reported that the lady had headed off for a morning walk from her hotel in Mai Khao. She was found this past weekend in Sirinath National Park in a helicopter sweep by park rangers and tourist police.
Doctors at Bangkok Hospital Phuket say that Barbara is now safe, and recovering well. She was reportedly alert during Narong’s visit, and grateful. Barbara’s family stated that they were thankful for everyone’s help, however they also asked for privacy.
Barbara has Alzheimer’s Disease, and was reportedly unable to remember details of her disappearance. She was reportedly exhausted when rescuers found her, but had no debilitating injuries. Barbara will be released from the hospital in the near future, and she and her family plan to return home to Germany.
PREVIOUS UPDATE:
The missing German woman, who had been missing for 7 days, has now been found. 76 year old tourist Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange was found safe in the the Sirinat National Park along the northern west coast of Phuket. Last week it was reported that the lady had headed off for a morning walk from her hotel in Mai Khao.
From last Wednesday, when it became clear that she had gone missing, rangers from the Sirinat National Park and tourist police joined in the search. She was found in a helicopter sweep, and was wearing a blue jacket with a white shirt and black pants. She was walking in the forested areas between Mai Khao Beach and Nai Yang Beach in the Sirinat National Park.
Searches had been sweeping up to 40 kilometres along the coast and up to 10 kilometres out to sea in search of the woman.
Later reporting from Channel One News suggests that the lady was found some 15 kilometres away from her original accomodation and was escorted out of the National Park on a stretcher, by foot for around 2 hours, before being taken to hospital for further observation. She was said to be suffering from fatigue but without any injuries.
EARLIER STORY:
Search parties in Phuket are still no closer to finding an elderly German woman who has now been missing for 7 days. Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange is thought to have Alzheimer’s, according to a Nation Thailand report. She disappeared from her hotel in Mai Khao, north of Phuket International Airport, last Monday.
District officials, village chiefs, as well as officials from the airport and Sirinat National Park, have all joined the search, combing the beaches and other areas around Mai Khao to no avail. According to the report, Ms Lange’s family say she suffers from Alzheimer’s. She arrived on the island with her family on May 5, when they checked into a hotel at Mai Khao beach. It’s understood she wandered off from the hotel on the first day, but was found on that occasion and brought back.
Since her disappearance a week ago, the woman has been spotted on CCTV, between Mai Khao and Nai Yang beaches. She was wearing a blue top and black trousers and appeared to be heading south, between the sub-districts of Mai Khao and Sakhu.
Searches are now taking place on both land and sea, in addition to an aerial search with a Navy helicopter.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket News | Nation Thailand | The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Grandson makes wax model of deceased grandma “to make grandpa happy”
UPDATE: Phuket’s Narong visits recovering German tourist in hospital
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Songkhla woman charged with trafficking young girl
Outdoor mask mandate to be ditched in Indonesia as infections continue to fall
Pentagon reports increase in UFO numbers over last 20 years
Thai officials visit Saudi Arabia for roadshow, push for more tourists
Flooding in Bangkok after 10 hours of torrential rain
Thai aviation industry says international flights at only 20% of pre-pandemic level
Police hunt foreigner wanted in relation to violent assault at Pattaya gym
Thailand to welcome one millionth tourist & Russell Crowe Returns | GMT
ASEAN nations agree on mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates
Students ride elephants to school in northern Thailand
Russell Crowe to question Bangkok governor candidates live on TV
Superstitious Cambodian PM to change his date of birth
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Travellers will still have to wear face masks post-endemic phase in Thailand
Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya
The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
UPDATE: Excavation banned on hill in Phuket, further investigation
First day of Thailand’s rainy season: heavy rain warning for 36 provinces
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
UPDATE: New details emerge on missing German tourist in Phuket
Suspects allegedly drug and rob Kuwaiti tourist in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment2 days ago
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
- Events2 days ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
- Best of2 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Education3 hours ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Events1 day ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Romanian tourist dies after falling from Koh Samui waterfall
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing