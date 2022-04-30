Phuket
Phuket police and park officers rescue American lost in jungle
Phuket Tourist Police and national park officers have rescued an American tourist who got lost in a jungle in Thalang district yesterday in central Phuket. The tourist, an unnamed 68 year old man, had become lost in the afternoon, but the team luckily found him in the early evening. He reportedly had some scratches on his leg, and was dehydrated, but otherwise was OK.
Emergency responders provided the man with water, and then guided him out of the forest to his accommodation.
The man had contacted Phuket Tourist Police when he got lost, and they started searching for the man along a nature trail on a hill with the help of officers from a nearby national park. The park officers reportedly knew the area very well, and the police used GPS to search along the trail.
“I’m very glad to meet you guys, I didn’t know what to do after I got lost and spent hours wandering with limited supplies and water…”
Phuket still has some large and heavily forested areas, particularly north of the central, and north east areas of the island.
Another foreigner became lost in a forest in Thailand last month. The man, a 72 year old French expat with Alzheimer’s disease, went missing in a Chiang Mai forest. He had driven to submit documents to the French consulate, and got lost on his way home when he could not remember the way back from the consulate. His family alerted police after they couldn’t contact him, and a team of 200 police officers and local district leaders searched for him. They then found the man at a hilltop temple.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai Navy seamen discharge follows investigation over trainee hazing
Official promises to give Phuket’s sea gypsies housing
Pattaya drug party busted with Thai, Burmese and Chinese nationals
Dine in Sears & Co., Phuket’s best beachfront bar and grill
New seafood festival debuts in Pattaya
Travelling to Thailand, Censorship & Freedom of Speech | Thaiger Bites
Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov warns US not to supply Ukraine with arms
Days before curfew eases, Pattaya police raid ‘restaurant’ at 11:30pm over alcohol
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Phuket police and park officers rescue American lost in jungle
Police keep Pattaya’s Walking Street safe after reopening to cars
Woman in northern Thailand allegedly planned to have husband killed
Is Thailand no longer a tourist favourite | Thailand Weekend Update
Employers in Thailand object to raising minimum wage
Southeast Asia is finally seeing visitors again
Thailand News Today | US consulate in Chiang Mai denies covert military activities
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Country with biggest penis size revealed… it’s not Thailand
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
1,000 Thai students fail exams due to ‘misunderstanding’
Young Thai woman missing for 1 year makes contact with family
New Thailand Pass rules and registration coming up
UPDATE: Policeman who killed eye doctor at Bangkok zebra crossing out on bail
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Education3 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Thailand1 day ago
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
- Dentists2 days ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
New Thailand Pass rules and registration coming up
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
As tourists return, Pattaya’s Walking Street set to close to cars again
- Patong3 days ago
Travel Guide: A brief history of the sex industry in Thailand
Recent comments: